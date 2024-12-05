PULSEDATAAI ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF TODD TYLER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

New board member brings significant experience in healthcare, strategy and technology advancement.

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PulseDataAI, a pioneering force in healthcare data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions that specializes in predicting the progression of chronic diseases, is pleased to announce the appointment of Todd Tyler to its Board of Directors. With his deep knowledge in healthcare technology and strategic innovation, Mr. Tyler will support PulseDataAI's mission of leveraging machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize patient care and outcomes and elevate standards across the healthcare landscape.

"We are excited to welcome Todd Tyler to our Board of Directors," said Dean Panovich, Chief Executive Officer of PulseDataAI. "Todd brings a wealth of experience in healthcare technology and business strategy, having worked with some of today's leading healthcare organizations. His expertise will be instrumental in advancing PulseDataAI's strategy and deepening our commitment to delivering impactful solutions across the healthcare ecosystem. With his support, we are excited to drive transformative care for patients at risk of chronic disease progression."

Mr. Tyler currently serves as the Chief Technology Officer of Curana Health, a provider-led, primary and post-acute care organization focused on collaborative care for senior living communities, improving the quality of patient care and outcomes.

"I am honored to join PulseDataAI's Board of Directors," said Todd Tyler. "PulseDataAI shares my commitment to elevating patient care by providing insights at both a population health level and an individual level – empowering healthcare providers with data-driven, clinically recommended actions that aren't available elsewhere today. I see tremendous potential for PulseDataAI to continue driving innovation across the healthcare sector, and I look forward to supporting the leadership team as they execute their strategy."

About PulseDataAI:

PulseDataAI (www.pulsedata.ai) is a leading provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions specializing in predicting the progression of chronic disease. The company's innovative technology harnesses the power of individual medical data and translates scientific research into precise algorithms, enabling accurate predictions of chronic disease development and risk of avoidable hospitalization. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and deep industry knowledge, PulseDataAI has positioned itself as a trusted partner at the forefront of value-based care. As the technological layer that accurately aligns at-risk patients with proactive, multidisciplinary care, PulseDataAI consistently demonstrates its commitment to improving patient outcomes and transforming the healthcare landscape.

For more information, please visit www.pulsedata.ai.

Media Contact:

Mari Mescolotto

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE PulseData