Pulselite® Bird Strike Prevention System Becomes Standard Equipment on Bell 407 Helicopter

BEND, Ore., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Precise Flight, Inc. has announced that Bell Flight, a Textron Inc. company, has selected Precise Flight's patented Pulselite System® as standard equipment for the Bell 407 program.

The Pulselite® System is an FAA certified lightweight electrical system controller that alternately pulses the landing and auxiliary lights of a helicopter, thereby increasing its visibility and reflecting the speed and directional movement of the aircraft. In addition to enhancing the margin of safety by increasing aircraft recognition, the Pulselite® System has been proven to significantly reduce bird strikes .

"The Bell 407 program is committed to providing our customers around the world with the safest and most innovative aircraft in the rotorcraft industry," said Eric Sinusas, program director, light aircraft for Bell Flight. "Our decision to make the Pulselite System standard equipment is the result of an extensive and thorough evaluation process and will enable our customers to increase their margin of safety for the lifetime of the aircraft."

The recent growth in global bird populations, combined with the increase in global air traffic, has caused bird strikes to become a primary safety threat and financial burden to rotorcraft operators.

"The Bell 407 program is one of the most innovative and successful programs in the global rotorcraft industry," said Doug La Placa, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Flight, Inc. "Precise Flight is honored to supply the Pulselite System to the Bell 407 program, and we are excited to share the many proven safety benefits of the Pulselite System with Bell's customers around the world."

The Pulselite® System is certified for all major rotorcraft models through the Federal Aviation Administration and was recently granted foreign co-validation from the European Aviation Safety Administration (EASA), the National Civil Aviation Agency of Brazil and the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for Bell 407 aircraft.

In addition to being standard equipment on new Bell 407 aircraft, the Pulselite® System may be installed as an aftermarket modification to existing aircraft.

The Pulselite® System is installed on some of the world's largest rotorcraft fleets, including Air Methods, Metro Aviation, Maverick Helicopters, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Forest Service, and PHI Helicopters, Inc. Click here for more information about Precise Flight Inc.'s Pulselite® Bird Strike Prevention System.

