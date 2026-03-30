Pulsenmore Announces Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

News provided by

Pulsenmore Ltd.

Mar 30, 2026, 08:29 ET

Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast today at 8:30am ET to Discuss Results and Provide Business Update

OMER, Israel, March 30, 2026  /PRNewswire/ – Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLSM) (TASE: PLSM), a pioneer in home ultrasound technology, today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Full year revenue of $12.5 million, representing a 374% increase compared to 2024, including a one-time revenue contribution of $9.6 million related to the GE settlement discussed below.
  • Net loss improved significantly to $5 million, compared to $10 million in 2024.
  • $21.7 million in total liquid assets (including $7 million in cash and cash equivalents) as of December 31, 2025.
  • Recognized approximately $9.6 million in one-time revenue in connection with a settlement agreement with GE Precision Healthcare LLC (GEHC), which resolved all outstanding disputes between the parties and concluded all related proceedings. Approximately $2.2 million was recognized as revenue from the cancellation of orders placed by GEHC for 15,000 units pursuant to the Settlement Agreement and the termination of the Component Agreement.

Operational Highlights

  • Regulatory milestone – U.S.: Secured FDA clearance for remote-use prenatal ultrasound in the United States, establishing the regulatory foundation for entry into the world's largest prenatal diagnostics market.
  • Regulatory milestone – Europe: Received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Conformité Européenne (CE) Certification for the Pulsenmore Early-Screening (ES) pregnancy product, authorizing commercial distribution across the European Union for single-fetus pregnancies starting at 14 weeks of gestation.
  • Commercial milestone: Initial U.S. commercial programs validating Pulsenmore ES home-use ultrasound integration with clinical workflows ahead of broader rollout.

"2025 was a transformative year for Pulsenmore as we advanced from regulatory achievement to commercial execution," said Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO and Founder of Pulsenmore. "Following our FDA De Novo authorization and Nasdaq listing, we focused on scaling our U.S. infrastructure, expanding clinical partnerships, and strengthening our operational capabilities to support long-term growth.

We are seeing encouraging validation from providers and health systems who recognize the value of remote, clinician-directed ultrasound as part of modern prenatal care. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on accelerating commercial momentum, increasing utilization, strengthening recurring revenue streams while maintaining disciplined investment. We believe the progress achieved in 2025 positions Pulsenmore to execute on a significant market opportunity in remote prenatal diagnostics."

Financial Highlights for Full Year Ended December 31, 2025 Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $12.5 million, compared to approximately $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Revenues were primarily contributed by a $9.6 million one-time payment related to the GE settlement.

Cost of Revenues was $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects higher revenues from both core operations and the one-time settlement, partially offset by improved operational efficiency.

Gross Profit was $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to gross profit of $0.98 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting a gross margin of approximately 84% in 2025, up from 37% in 2024.

Operating expenses were $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by investments in scaling U.S. infrastructure, expanding clinical partnerships, and strengthening operational capabilities.

Net loss was $5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $10 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a 50% improvement year-over-year.

Total liquid assets as of December 31, 2025 was approximately $21.7 million.

Webcast Details

Pulsenmore will host a webcast to review the full year 2025 results today on March 30th at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time.

Webcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/3845461353556?p=fcIpXc4mErwEAqo3Ir

Replay: The meeting will be recorded, and the recording will be made available following the meeting on the Company's Investor Relations website at: https://pulsenmore.com/investor_relations

A copy of Pulsenmore's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on Pulsenmore's investor relations website at https://pulsenmore.com/investor_relations/. Pulsenmore will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request at [email protected].

About Pulsenmore
Pulsenmore Ltd. is dedicated to revolutionizing maternal health through the development of home-use ultrasound technology that connect mothers and healthcare providers remotely. By leveraging advanced imaging and telemedicine, Pulsenmore makes prenatal care patient-centric, expanding access and improving continuity of care. For more information, visit www.pulsenmore.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements using words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "contemplate," "do not believe," "aim," "goal," "due," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "positioned," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Pulsenmore's continued commercial momentum, clinician adoption expansion, strengthening its presence in the U.S. market following its Nasdaq listing and FDA De Novo authorization, accelerating commercial momentum, increasing utilization, strengthening recurring revenue streams while maintaining disciplined investment and its belief that the progress achieved in 2025 positions it to execute on a significant market opportunity in remote prenatal diagnostics. Forward-looking statements reflect Pulsenmore's current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events or financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Pulsenmore's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's lack of operating history; the Company's current and future capital requirements and the Company's belief that its existing cash will be sufficient to fund its operations for more than one year from the date that the financial statements are issued; the Company's ability to manufacture, market and sell its products and to generate revenues; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with key partners and grow relationships with new partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its U.S. and other patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to launch and penetrate markets in new locations and new market segments; the Company's ability to retain key executive members and hire additional personnel; the Company's ability to maintain and expand intellectual property rights; interpretations of current laws and the passages of future laws; the Company's ability to achieve greater regulatory compliance needed in existing and new markets; the Company's ability to achieve key performance milestones in its planned operational testing; the Company's ability to establish adequate sales, marketing and distribution channels; security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm its business; and acceptance of the Company's business model by investors. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Pulsenmore or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Pulsenmore undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:
Miri Segal-Scharia
MS-IR LLC
[email protected]

PULSENMORE LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION


December 31,


2024

2025

2025


NIS in thousands

USD in thousands

Assets





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

41,170

21,604

6,773

Short-term bank deposits

62,853

47,531

14,900

Restricted deposits

140

140

44

Trade receivables

3,909

4,144

1,300

Other receivables

1,237

1,391

436

Inventory – current portion

23,092

6,593

2,067

Total current assets

132,401

81,403

25,520







NON-CURRENT ASSETS





Inventory – non-current portion

-

13,337

4,181

Right-of-use assets

1,780

1,285

403

Property and equipment, net

7,645

5,822

1,825

Total non-current assets

9,425

20,444

6,409

Total assets

141,826

101,847

31,929







Liabilities and equity





CURRENT LIABILITIES





Trade payables

2,359

1,980

621

Other payables and accruals

3,780

4,407

1,382

Contract liabilities

5,133

938

294

Share-based compensation liability

1,458

276

87

Current maturities of liability for royalties
to the Israel Innovation Authority

532

1,705

534

Current maturities of lease liabilities

999

1,023

321

Total current liabilities

14,261

10,329

3,239







NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES





Contract liabilities

22,897

-

-

Share-based compensation liability, net of
current maturities

164

-

-

Liability for royalties to the Israel
Innovation Authority, net of current
maturities

6,497

7,886

2,472

Lease liabilities, net of current maturities

1,120

542

170

Total non-current liabilities

30,678

8,428

2,642

Total liabilities

44,939

18,757

5,881







EQUITY





Ordinary shares

2

2

1

Share premium

253,205

256,137

80,294

Capital reserve

10,968

10,092

3,164

Accumulated deficit

(167,288)

(183,141)

(57,411)

Total equity

96,887

83,090

26,048

Total liabilities and equity

141,826

101,847

31,929

All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-8 reverse share split as discussed
in Note 1(b)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial
statements.

PULSENMORE LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS







December 31,


2024

2025

2025


NIS in thousands

USD in thousands

Revenues

9,661

9,484

2,973

Revenues from settlement agreement
with GEHC (*)

-

30,540

9,574

Total revenues

9,661

40,024

12,547

Cost of revenues

6,084

6,342

1,988

Gross profit

3,577

33,682

10,559







Research and development expenses, net

20,130

17,350

5,439

Sales and marketing expenses

10,318

11,815

3,704

General and administrative expenses

15,344

16,681

5,230

Operating loss

42,215

12,164

3,814







Financial expenses

540

7,225

2,265

Financial income

(5,963)

(3,537)

(1,109)

Financial expenses (income), net

(5,423)

3,688

1,156







Loss before income tax

36,792

15,852

4,970







Provision (benefit) for income tax

(56)

1

**







Net loss and comprehensive loss

36,736

15,853

4,970







Loss per ordinary share – basic and
diluted

5.76

2.46

0.77

* Including an amount of NIS 7.1 million (approximately $2.2 million) was recognized as revenues from the (1)
cancellation of orders placed by GEHC to the Company for 15,000 units Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement and
(2) due to the termination of the Component Agreement.

** Less than $1 thousand

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2942134/Pulsenmore_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pulsenmore Ltd.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Pulsenmore Announces Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Pulsenmore Announces Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLSM) (TASE: PLSM), a pioneer in home ultrasound technology, today announced that it will release its financial results for...

Pulsenmore Builds U.S. Momentum with Another Commercial Engagement Following FDA Clearance

Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLSM) (TASE: PLSM), a pioneer in home ultrasound technology, today announced a new commercial engagement with TLC Perinatal...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics