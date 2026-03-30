Pulsenmore Announces Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Webcast

Management to Host Conference Call and Webcast today at 8:30am ET to Discuss Results and Provide Business Update

OMER, Israel, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ – Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLSM) (TASE: PLSM), a pioneer in home ultrasound technology, today announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Full-Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Full year revenue of $12.5 million, representing a 374% increase compared to 2024, including a one-time revenue contribution of $9.6 million related to the GE settlement discussed below.

Net loss improved significantly to $5 million, compared to $10 million in 2024.

$21.7 million in total liquid assets (including $7 million in cash and cash equivalents) as of December 31, 2025.

Recognized approximately $9.6 million in one-time revenue in connection with a settlement agreement with GE Precision Healthcare LLC (GEHC), which resolved all outstanding disputes between the parties and concluded all related proceedings. Approximately $2.2 million was recognized as revenue from the cancellation of orders placed by GEHC for 15,000 units pursuant to the Settlement Agreement and the termination of the Component Agreement.

Operational Highlights

Regulatory milestone – U.S.: Secured FDA clearance for remote-use prenatal ultrasound in the United States, establishing the regulatory foundation for entry into the world's largest prenatal diagnostics market.

Secured FDA clearance for remote-use prenatal ultrasound in the United States, establishing the regulatory foundation for entry into the world's largest prenatal diagnostics market. Regulatory milestone – Europe: Received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Conformité Européenne (CE) Certification for the Pulsenmore Early-Screening (ES) pregnancy product, authorizing commercial distribution across the European Union for single-fetus pregnancies starting at 14 weeks of gestation.

Received Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Conformité Européenne (CE) Certification for the Pulsenmore Early-Screening (ES) pregnancy product, authorizing commercial distribution across the European Union for single-fetus pregnancies starting at 14 weeks of gestation. Commercial milestone: Initial U.S. commercial programs validating Pulsenmore ES home-use ultrasound integration with clinical workflows ahead of broader rollout.

"2025 was a transformative year for Pulsenmore as we advanced from regulatory achievement to commercial execution," said Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO and Founder of Pulsenmore. "Following our FDA De Novo authorization and Nasdaq listing, we focused on scaling our U.S. infrastructure, expanding clinical partnerships, and strengthening our operational capabilities to support long-term growth.

We are seeing encouraging validation from providers and health systems who recognize the value of remote, clinician-directed ultrasound as part of modern prenatal care. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on accelerating commercial momentum, increasing utilization, strengthening recurring revenue streams while maintaining disciplined investment. We believe the progress achieved in 2025 positions Pulsenmore to execute on a significant market opportunity in remote prenatal diagnostics."

Financial Highlights for Full Year Ended December 31, 2025 Revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $12.5 million, compared to approximately $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Revenues were primarily contributed by a $9.6 million one-time payment related to the GE settlement.

Cost of Revenues was $2.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase primarily reflects higher revenues from both core operations and the one-time settlement, partially offset by improved operational efficiency.

Gross Profit was $10.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to gross profit of $0.98 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting a gross margin of approximately 84% in 2025, up from 37% in 2024.

Operating expenses were $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $12.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by investments in scaling U.S. infrastructure, expanding clinical partnerships, and strengthening operational capabilities.

Net loss was $5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $10 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a 50% improvement year-over-year.

Total liquid assets as of December 31, 2025 was approximately $21.7 million.

Webcast Details

Pulsenmore will host a webcast to review the full year 2025 results today on March 30th at 8:30 am Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time.

Webcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/3845461353556?p=fcIpXc4mErwEAqo3Ir

Replay: The meeting will be recorded, and the recording will be made available following the meeting on the Company's Investor Relations website at: https://pulsenmore.com/investor_relations

A copy of Pulsenmore's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at https://www.sec.gov/ and posted on Pulsenmore's investor relations website at https://pulsenmore.com/investor_relations/. Pulsenmore will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request at [email protected].

About Pulsenmore

Pulsenmore Ltd. is dedicated to revolutionizing maternal health through the development of home-use ultrasound technology that connect mothers and healthcare providers remotely. By leveraging advanced imaging and telemedicine, Pulsenmore makes prenatal care patient-centric, expanding access and improving continuity of care. For more information, visit www.pulsenmore.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements using words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "contemplate," "do not believe," "aim," "goal," "due," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "positioned," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Pulsenmore's continued commercial momentum, clinician adoption expansion, strengthening its presence in the U.S. market following its Nasdaq listing and FDA De Novo authorization, accelerating commercial momentum, increasing utilization, strengthening recurring revenue streams while maintaining disciplined investment and its belief that the progress achieved in 2025 positions it to execute on a significant market opportunity in remote prenatal diagnostics. Forward-looking statements reflect Pulsenmore's current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events or financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are based on Pulsenmore's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's lack of operating history; the Company's current and future capital requirements and the Company's belief that its existing cash will be sufficient to fund its operations for more than one year from the date that the financial statements are issued; the Company's ability to manufacture, market and sell its products and to generate revenues; the Company's ability to maintain its relationships with key partners and grow relationships with new partners; the Company's ability to maintain or protect the validity of its U.S. and other patents and other intellectual property; the Company's ability to launch and penetrate markets in new locations and new market segments; the Company's ability to retain key executive members and hire additional personnel; the Company's ability to maintain and expand intellectual property rights; interpretations of current laws and the passages of future laws; the Company's ability to achieve greater regulatory compliance needed in existing and new markets; the Company's ability to achieve key performance milestones in its planned operational testing; the Company's ability to establish adequate sales, marketing and distribution channels; security, political and economic instability in the Middle East that could harm its business; and acceptance of the Company's business model by investors. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks, uncertainties and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent filings with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Pulsenmore or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Pulsenmore undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

PULSENMORE LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



December 31,



2024 2025 2025



NIS in thousands USD in thousands Assets











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

41,170

21,604

6,773 Short-term bank deposits

62,853

47,531

14,900 Restricted deposits

140

140

44 Trade receivables

3,909

4,144

1,300 Other receivables

1,237

1,391

436 Inventory – current portion

23,092

6,593

2,067 Total current assets

132,401

81,403

25,520













NON-CURRENT ASSETS











Inventory – non-current portion

-

13,337

4,181 Right-of-use assets

1,780

1,285

403 Property and equipment, net

7,645

5,822

1,825 Total non-current assets

9,425

20,444

6,409 Total assets

141,826

101,847

31,929













Liabilities and equity











CURRENT LIABILITIES











Trade payables

2,359

1,980

621 Other payables and accruals

3,780

4,407

1,382 Contract liabilities

5,133

938

294 Share-based compensation liability

1,458

276

87 Current maturities of liability for royalties

to the Israel Innovation Authority

532

1,705

534 Current maturities of lease liabilities

999

1,023

321 Total current liabilities

14,261

10,329

3,239













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES











Contract liabilities

22,897

-

- Share-based compensation liability, net of

current maturities

164

-

- Liability for royalties to the Israel

Innovation Authority, net of current

maturities

6,497

7,886

2,472 Lease liabilities, net of current maturities

1,120

542

170 Total non-current liabilities

30,678

8,428

2,642 Total liabilities

44,939

18,757

5,881













EQUITY











Ordinary shares

2

2

1 Share premium

253,205

256,137

80,294 Capital reserve

10,968

10,092

3,164 Accumulated deficit

(167,288)

(183,141)

(57,411) Total equity

96,887

83,090

26,048 Total liabilities and equity

141,826

101,847

31,929 All share and per share amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect a 1-for-8 reverse share split as discussed

in Note 1(b) The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial

statements.

PULSENMORE LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS













December 31,



2024 2025 2025



NIS in thousands USD in thousands Revenues

9,661

9,484

2,973 Revenues from settlement agreement

with GEHC (*)

-

30,540

9,574 Total revenues

9,661

40,024

12,547 Cost of revenues

6,084

6,342

1,988 Gross profit

3,577

33,682

10,559













Research and development expenses, net

20,130

17,350

5,439 Sales and marketing expenses

10,318

11,815

3,704 General and administrative expenses

15,344

16,681

5,230 Operating loss

42,215

12,164

3,814













Financial expenses

540

7,225

2,265 Financial income

(5,963)

(3,537)

(1,109) Financial expenses (income), net

(5,423)

3,688

1,156













Loss before income tax

36,792

15,852

4,970













Provision (benefit) for income tax

(56)

1

**













Net loss and comprehensive loss

36,736

15,853

4,970













Loss per ordinary share – basic and

diluted

5.76

2.46

0.77 * Including an amount of NIS 7.1 million (approximately $2.2 million) was recognized as revenues from the (1)

cancellation of orders placed by GEHC to the Company for 15,000 units Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement and

(2) due to the termination of the Component Agreement. ** Less than $1 thousand

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SOURCE Pulsenmore Ltd.