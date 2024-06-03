Pulsenmore Appoints Len Farris as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Global Expansion of Breakthrough Home Ultrasound Technology

RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsenmore Ltd. (TASE:PULS), a pioneer in home ultrasound imaging technology, proudly announces the appointment of Len Farris as Chief Commercial Officer. Farris will lead Pulsenmore's global commercial growth, overseeing sales, business development, and partnerships.

Pulsenmore's innovative tele-ultrasound solution allows pregnant women to perform self-scans at home using a smartphone-connected device, guided by a user-friendly app. The expectant mothers get quick clinical feedback from healthcare professionals, providing users with peace of mind and continuity of care, all from the comfort of their homes. For care givers and payers, the Pulsenmore platform enables greater flexibility and improved resource management.

Pulsenmore has already gained commercial traction with over 120,000 home ultrasound scans performed by expectant mothers, and remotely interpreted by sonographers and obstetricians, through significant collaborations with HMOs, hospitals and partners across Europe, Brazil and Israel.

Farris brings extensive experience to Pulsenmore, having held leadership roles at Convergent Genomics, Teleflex Medical, Pentax Medical, OmniSonics, Boston Scientific, and Pfizer. He has commercialized over 40 medical device technologies globally, holds multiple patents, and has authored numerous articles on medical innovation. Farris holds a B.S.B.A in Management from East Carolina University and an M.B.A from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with executive education from Harvard, Columbia, Virginia, and Northwestern Universities. He also served as an officer in the United States Air Force before his MedTech career.

"It's a privilege to join Pulsenmore and contribute to setting a new standard in pregnancy care," said Farris. "Pulsenmore's home ultrasound solutions make imaging intuitive, accessible, and patient-centric, bridging gaps between patients and healthcare providers. This innovation expands access, enhances continuity of prenatal care, and improves resource management. "

Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of Pulsenmore, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Len Farris. His extensive healthcare experience and commercial expertise are invaluable as we expand globally. I am confident that he will successfully drive our business growth."

About Pulsenmore

Pulsenmore (TASE:PULS), a pioneer in connected home ultrasound, is on a mission to make accessible, patient-driven healthcare a reality. The Pulsenmore home ultrasound platform is a practical, safe, and effective solution for prenatal telehealth and remote sonographic fetal well-being assessment, with evidence suggesting better resource management and increased patient engagement and satisfaction. Pulsenmore holds approvals for marketing its home ultrasound product in Europe (CE mark), Brazil, Australia, and Israel, and is now focusing on expanding its global commercial reach. In the U.S., the product is currently limited to investigational use, and the company plans to submit its FDA application following the recent completion of a multi-center clinical trial.

