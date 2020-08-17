PulsePoint Achieves 99% HCP Attribution Rates with Turnkey HCP Solution

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint , a technology company using real-time data to accelerate health marketing, today announced that its turnkey healthcare professional (HCP) targeting and measurement solution, HCP Direct Match ™, achieves 99% addressability of 1.8 million registered healthcare professionals by NPI for top healthcare agencies and brands using the Company's programmatic media platform, Life by PulsePoint ™.

This release is another step in PulsePoint's continued investments in verticalized and automated marketing technology using real-time health data. Now, marketers can actively optimize budgets associated with top HCPs engaged in real world activities in real-time with 99% addressability to a database of opted-in registered HCPs that is refreshed every 24 hours.

"This will fundamentally change how self-service clients orchestrate and manage budgets across the universe of 1.8 million NPIs. Increasing our total universe of NPIs along with gaining 99% attribution encompasses the latest update to the HCP Direct Match technology and the platforms it powers," said PulsePoint CTO, Ezra Suveyke.

This product update is especially important today as healthcare companies struggle to educate HCP's on new drug therapies, medical devices, and clinical trials due to the limitations of in person visits to medical offices, coupled together with increased restrictions placed in-office due to COVID-19. As the market continues to adapt, an unprecedented opportunity has emerged for healthcare to use digital marketing as an effective way to programmatically reach, engage and measure HCP marketing and meet new relevancy expectations. Launched in May 2020, HCP Direct Match has rapidly gained client adoption and is currently used for nearly all HCP campaigns on the Life platform.

"With HCP Direct Match, marketers can now be assured that they are reaching addressable NPIs and have the turnkey tools they need to quickly leverage real-time digital marketing strategies that strengthen existing and new relationships with HCPs. We have several more updates planned for 2020 and are excited to share how they will solve major industry challenges in HCP marketing," said Suveyke.

About PulsePoint

We are a technology company using real time data to transform healthcare. Through machine learning and programmatic automation, we interpret the hard-to-read signals of the health journey to understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. We do this by unifying real-time Digital Determinants of Health™, offline and clinical data to create a unique and precise view of health audiences that refines, improves and increases its view over time. Visit www.pulsepoint.com for more about the company's technology and award-winning culture.

