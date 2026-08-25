PulsePoint Adds Live Sports Curated Market, Giving Healthcare Marketers Turnkey Access to Premium Live Event Inventory

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading healthcare marketing platform, today announced the launch of its Live Sports Curated Market, giving pharma advertisers instant, scalable access to premium live sporting event inventory across all major professional and college sports leagues.

Over 120 million people in the U.S. will watch live sports digitally in 2026, surpassing traditional TV and 64% of those viewers actively pay attention to ads during live games. PulsePoint's Live Sports Curated Market puts healthcare brands inside those high-attention moments, delivering unmatched HCP and DTC audience engagement, real-time optimization toward measurable health outcomes, and turnkey activation.

Live Sports is the latest addition to PulsePoint's growing Curated Markets library, a comprehensive suite of purpose-built supply markets that give advertisers access to scaled, performant, brand-safe inventory across every digital channel. By packaging supply from multiple publishers into one activation point, Curated Markets eliminate the operational complexity of sourcing, negotiating, and managing inventory at scale, giving marketers a unified path to omnichannel execution across CTV, streaming audio, endemic, display, and now live sports.

"The vision behind PulsePoint's Curated Markets has always been to give healthcare marketers easy access to the best supply without the hassle," said Walker Linares, Head of Supply Partnerships at PulsePoint. "Live sports is a natural fit because it is a massive, high-attention channel and exactly the kind of premium supply our clients are asking for. It's just one example of how we're growing the library to deliver a true omnichannel solution, one that meets audiences wherever they are."

PulsePoint's full Curated Market library includes:

Channel & Content Markets deliver channel-specific and contextually relevant supply packaged for easy activation, especially across fragmented or hard-to-source inventory. Markets include Premier CTV, Premier Streaming Audio, Premier Podcasts, and more.



deliver channel-specific and contextually relevant supply packaged for easy activation, especially across fragmented or hard-to-source inventory. Markets include Premier CTV, Premier Streaming Audio, Premier Podcasts, and more. Endemic Markets provide readily available supply across premium endemic publishers reaching both HCP and DTC audiences, putting brands directly in front of the right healthcare decision-makers in the environments where they're already engaged.



provide readily available supply across premium endemic publishers reaching both HCP and DTC audiences, putting brands directly in front of the right healthcare decision-makers in the environments where they're already engaged. Performance Markets go a step further, optimizing supply through bidirectional campaign performance feedback to hit specific KPIs. Markets include High Viewability, High VCR, and High Engagement (CTR), giving advertisers a direct line between supply quality and campaign outcomes.

PulsePoint's Live Sports Curated Market is available now, expanding what is already the most robust omnichannel supply offering in healthcare marketing.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy to deliver unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

SOURCE PulsePoint