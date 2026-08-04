PulsePoint Launches Hatch, the First Agentic AI Platform Built for Healthcare Marketing

New conversational platform is natively built around AI from the ground up and wired directly into the company's proprietary health data foundation

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading technology company transforming health marketing, today announced the launch of Hatch, its next-generation platform that brings AI to every stage of healthcare marketing. With Hatch, marketers, planners, and traders can ask questions, size audiences, monitor delivery, and act on live campaign data, all through natural conversation.

Hatch represents the largest evolution of PulsePoint's platform since the launch of its health-focused DSP. PulsePoint built Hatch around AI from the ground up, designed around a simple idea: when conversational AI sits at the center of a platform rather than isolated to existing workflows, an entirely new way of working becomes possible. Users can talk to Hatch the way they'd talk to a colleague, describing what they need in plain language. Hatch interprets that intent and configures itself accordingly, so the same conversational interface can handle all tasks within a single, continuous workflow. Over time, Hatch learns how each user prefers to work and what matters most to them, and adapts to fit.

Hatch unifies PulsePoint's research and planning, audience intelligence, and measurement with programmatic activation into a single workspace that is connected to the proprietary health data foundation that powers PulsePoint's HCP and DTC solutions today. Unlike most AI platforms, Hatch is transparent about what data it is using and where it comes from, providing users with direct links to the underlying sources.

With Hatch, users can, for example:

Surface answers to open-ended research questions, like which specialties are showing the sharpest shift toward a new treatment class, grounded directly in the underlying data, no separate analytics workflow required

Ask questions in plain English across delivery, pacing, budgets, and performance to get answers from live campaign data in seconds

See exactly which healthcare providers a campaign reached, including specialty, list membership, and NPI-level engagement across channels

Monitor what's moving campaign outcomes, from bid funnel and win rates to creative performance and flight schedules

"Most of what our industry is calling AI right now is a chat window stapled onto software people were already frustrated with," said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Product Officer at PulsePoint. "We wanted to build for what's possible now that AI can actually reason over a live data foundation. So we started from scratch and rethought the platform entirely for how people want to work now and in the future. We call it Hatch because that's what it does: it takes whatever idea or workflow you're hatching and runs with it. And it answers in seconds what used to take an analyst a week, because it's not just retrieving information, it's reasoning over a live data foundation."

Hatch is being piloted with PulsePoint's product and account teams, where it has already earned its place. "Hatch takes our vision of one unified platform for media, data, and measurement to the next level, helping teams work faster, with less friction and more confidence," said Andrew Stark, Chief Commercial Officer at PulsePoint. "Our next phase is to bring Hatch to a select group of alpha users. The market appetite is real; clients are chomping at the bit for this."

Hatch was unveiled today on the mainstage at HealthNEXT, PulsePoint's annual client and innovation summit in New York City.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy to deliver unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

SOURCE PulsePoint