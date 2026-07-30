PulsePoint Expands HCP Omnichannel Targeting to Google Search and Microsoft Bing

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading technology company transforming healthcare marketing, today announced the expansion of Audience Manager to Google Search and Microsoft Bing. This announcement brings verified, NPI-level audience activation and measurement to the environments healthcare professionals (HCPs) actively research clinical information and enables marketers to seamlessly coordinate these buys with campaigns running across PulsePoint's broader omnichannel ecosystem.

More than 94% of HCPs use a search engine to research pharmaceutical product information, and search is 6 times more likely to influence healthcare professionals' treatment decisions than GPT or other AI-based tools. Yet search engine-provided audiences lack NPI-level transparency, specialty precision, and the auditability that accountable HCP marketing demands. PulsePoint's Audience Manager and DirectMatch™ technology addresses those limitations by enabling brands to deterministically identify and engage verified NPIs directly within Google and Microsoft Bing Search, as part of a broader omnichannel approach spanning social, EHR, display, connected TV, and audio.

"Search is one of the primary environments where healthcare professionals research treatment options, evaluate emerging therapies, and navigate clinical guidelines," said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PulsePoint. "By extending our Audience Manager into Google Search and Microsoft Bing we're giving health marketers verified NPI reach in one of medicine's most used research environments and further expanding the omnichannel precision PulsePoint is known for."

Audience Manager also provides Physician-Level Data (PLD) reporting, delivering granular NPI-level visibility into engagement down to keyword, ad group, specialty, and timestamp. For brands seeking a unified view beyond search campaign metrics, HCP365 extends that measurement across all search activity and the full media mix, enabling optimization decisions grounded in verified HCP engagement.

The Audience Manager expansion marks a significant milestone in PulsePoint's ongoing build-out of its comprehensive HCP omnichannel platform — one where a brand's first-party data powers consistent, NPI-verified engagement from the moment an HCP searches for clinical information to every touchpoint that follows. As the HCP marketing landscape grows more complex and the pressure to demonstrate channel-level ROI intensifies, PulsePoint gives health marketers the infrastructure to engage with the right clinicians, on the right channels, confirm it, and act on those insights at scale.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy to deliver unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

SOURCE PulsePoint