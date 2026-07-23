PulsePoint and CMI Media Group Launch the First Agency Activation of HCP2DTC Influence™

NEWARK, N.J., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading healthcare marketing platform, today announced the first agency activation of HCP2DTC Influence™, its proprietary solution connecting healthcare provider intelligence to direct-to-consumer activation at scale. CMI Media Group is the inaugural agency partner, deploying the innovative solution across a leading oncology brand to bridge physician and patient marketing.

Pharmaceutical marketers have long built sophisticated first-party understanding of the healthcare professionals most critical to their brands. Yet that intelligence has historically stopped at the HCP campaign. HCP2DTC Influence™ eliminates that barrier by enabling brands to leverage their physician strategy to inform patient engagement and bring HCP and DTC marketing together in a way that has not previously been possible.

"The disconnect between HCP and DTC programs has been one of pharma media's most persistent blind spots," said Andrew Stark, Chief Commercial Officer at PulsePoint. "CMI Media Group immediately recognized the opportunity to bridge that gap and became the first agency to activate HCP2DTC Influence™. This is an important milestone as we continue expanding the solution with additional agency and pharmaceutical partners."

"Strategic synergies between DTC and HCP are critical to campaign success and patient outcomes, and we're excited at PulsePoint delivering on this capability," said Justin Freid, Group President, Media, at CMI Media Group. "We're proud to be the first agency to bring HCP2DTC Influence™ to market and unlock this solution for our clients."

This deployment marks the first agency commercial activation of HCP2DTC Influence™ and validates the solution's ability to drive measurable impact across both HCP and DTC audiences within a unified programmatic strategy. PulsePoint will continue expanding our suite of HCP2DTC Influence™ innovations with our clients and partners.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is an award-winning advertising technology platform purpose-built for the demands of pharmaceutical and health marketing. Combining first-party clinical-grade data, omnichannel activation, and outcome-linked measurement, PulsePoint enables brands to engage the right healthcare professionals and patients with the right message at the right moment and prove it is working. Learn more at www.pulsepoint.com/

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers/

SOURCE PulsePoint