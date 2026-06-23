PulsePoint Expands Omnichannel Intelligence with Ad Server Creative ID Reporting, Giving Marketers NPI-Level Visibility into Rotating Creatives

NEWARK, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading healthcare marketing technology company, today launched Ad Server Creative ID Reporting, a new capability that connects ad server creative data to individual physician-level insights. This capability gives healthcare marketers something that hasn't existed before: true granular visibility into the specific rotating creatives that performed best at the NPI level and the intelligence to act on it across their entire omnichannel strategy.

For brands running campaigns through ad servers like Google Campaign Manager 360, creative level data from the ad server has always lived in one place and physician-level data in another. With this new feature, marketers can connect the two, seeing which specific creative message was served to each individual HCP, even when multiple creatives are rotating within the same ad server placement. Combined with PulsePoint's existing channel-level behavioral data, marketers can now optimize by both channel and creative simultaneously to understand not just where an HCP engages, but what message moves them on each channel.

Butler/Till, a leading healthcare marketing agency, and Salix Pharmaceuticals were early development partners in bringing Ad Server Creative ID Reporting to life. Both organizations were uniquely positioned to pilot the capability, running the kind of sophisticated, multi-creative, omnichannel HCP campaigns where creative-level NPI attribution makes a big difference.

"Traditional campaign constructs did not allow us to deploy message journeys. Now we are able to both align our segment messaging and consider next best action at the provider level," said Christine Tucco, Director of Digital Strategy at Salix Pharmaceuticals "We saw an opportunity to solve a clear gap in executing true omnichannel personalization, so we partnered early to help shape the solution. I would tell others that if they are serious about providing the right message in the right channel, leaning in early to innovations like this is critical."

"Getting visibility into which creative messages HCPs were being served was essential to fueling our client's omnichannel strategy, but achieving it the way we knew how would have disrupted our trafficking processes and conflicted with ad-serving best practices. When we shared that challenge with PulsePoint, they didn't just listen. They solved it," said Danielle Fox, Senior Integrated Planning Director at Butler/Till. "After iterating together to get it right, the resulting solution was easy to implement, saved us from quadrupling our trafficking needs, and gave us the content intelligence our client's strategy demanded."

Ad Server Creative ID Reporting automatically stitches ad server creative IDs directly to NPI-level data within PulsePoint's platform. The result is physician-level creative attribution that marketing teams can act on, understanding not just who was reached, but which message reached them, how they engaged, and what that means for how the brand communicates with that HCP going forward for true personalization and omnichannel success.

"Our clients are running campaigns of real sophistication with multiple creatives, multiple segments, multiple channels, and multiple platforms. Ad Server Creative ID Reporting is about interoperability and bringing the signals that live in ad servers like CM360 into PulsePoint's physician-level data environment," said Ezra Suveyke, Chief Product and Technology Officer at PulsePoint. "Marketers get the creative-level NPI attribution to match the complexity of how they're actually running omnichannel campaigns and they get it without the manual lift that used to make that kind of insight cumbersome."

Because Ad Server Creative ID data flows directly into PulsePoint's Report Builder alongside existing campaign data, there are no new workflows to build. Teams can add the Ad Server Creative ID dimension to any existing report template and schedule delivery automatically.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is a leading advertising technology company dedicated to moving health marketing forward. We enable healthcare marketers to engage HCP and DTC audiences across all digital channels and best-fit environments. Powered by proprietary first-party data and methodology, PulsePoint's platform drives measurable results for our clients, leading to better healthcare outcomes for all. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

SOURCE PulsePoint