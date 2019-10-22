PulsePoint Named a Crain's Best Places to Work for Third Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, a data and technology company accelerating health marketing with programmatic solutions, has been named a Crain's 2019 Best Places to Work company, marking its third time on the list and fifth award of its kind this year. The Crain's annual award program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the area's best employers, surveying more than 20,000 employees covering topics such as leadership, benefits, culture and work environment.

PulsePoint's philosophy is simple: encourage high engagement throughout the organization and in ways that help to reinforce the company's mission of creating better health outcomes for the world's population through data and technology. This focus, coupled with unique team member experiences makes having fun while at work more than just a core value, and consistently sets PulsePoint apart as a best place to work.

"Great teams build great places to work. We recognize that every team member brings something unique to the table. Together, we all actively contribute to a culture that rewards bright, driven, fun-loving people with great benefits and perks," said Tom Morselli SVP of People. "That's why at PulsePoint, we work to create a people-centric mentality with a set of core values that are present throughout all aspects of our company."

PulsePoint puts a heavy emphasis on listening and team member feedback. It's important to the leadership team that every team member feel they have a voice in the company. This greatly contributes to the positive, engaging and holistic culture at PulsePoint. To further their mission of being a great place to work, PulsePoint introduced the PulsePoint Culture Committee. The committee is made up of team members from different departments and different levels who meet together once a month to brainstorm ways to make their culture even stronger and more welcoming.

As a result of this ongoing feedback, PulsePoint introduced a slew of new programs and perks this year including enhanced parental benefits, time off for volunteerism and an annual $500 reimbursement for team members' vacation travel.

PulsePoint was named alongside other leading healthcare companies, Peloton, Noom, Ro, and Evoke. The final ranking of the 100 firms will be announced in December.

Learn more about PulsePoint's award winning culture and benefits here

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is an advanced data and technology company that is breaking new ground with programmatic solutions for healthcare organizations, to personalize information and improve outcomes. We are leading a revolution in radical health personalization to help organizations improve how they provide care, education and support to people when they need it most. Through programmatic automation, we interpret the hard to read signals of the customer journey and understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. This enables us to deliver a suite of tools that allow for the seamless activation of health options. Investors in the company include Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Gotham Ventures, Patricia Industries, Updata Partners and VantagePoint Capital Partners.

