PulsePoint Releases Next Generation Health Media Platform With Advanced Automation And AI

Built upon PulsePoint's extensive data foundation, Genome™, that proactively uses microdata to capture attention when intent is signaled, Life is the leading healthcare end-to-end programmatic platform. Life's automated machine learning and AI allows marketers to quickly create highly-customized segments that classify populations in real-time, and deliver sequential messaging to drive customer actions in the moment and across the health journey.

This next generation of the Life platform includes:

Advanced media planning innovations: Life offers an AI-powered forecasting tool used to run simulations to generate predictive performance metrics and intelligent audience insights. This makes it easier for marketers to preview budgets and ideate and adjust tactics to obtain their desired campaign outcomes, all before a single dollar is spent. Each forecast is powered by detailed supply and channel insights, like expected delivery, and campaign performance can be viewed by a variety of dimensions, including creative types, domains/apps, condition categories, healthcare professional specialties, geographies, among others.

Better campaign management with advanced dashboard: An automated and real-time view of line item performance and pacing gives traders a deeper, more granular look into their campaigns, making it easier for them to optimize their spend based on flight delivery and anticipate new incremental opportunities. The dashboard not only surfaces key numbers, but it also includes dynamic performance charts to uncover real-time campaign insights.

: An automated and real-time view of line item performance and pacing gives traders a deeper, more granular look into their campaigns, making it easier for them to optimize their spend based on flight delivery and anticipate new incremental opportunities. The dashboard not only surfaces key numbers, but it also includes dynamic performance charts to uncover real-time campaign insights. Turnkey PMP (private marketplaces) deal builder: Enhanced with turnkey end-to-end functionality, self-serve traders can now enable the deals that they negotiated directly with publishers and/or SSPs through Life's UI, decreasing the time it takes to launch PMPs.

"Life was built for the healthcare marketer to simplify and optimize marketing campaigns," said Andrew Stark, CRO of PulsePoint. "Our newest capabilities increase efficiencies through advanced forecasting and real-time performance optimization, enabling more control and enhanced campaign management."

Life by PulsePoint provides access to over 110 billion daily impressions across more than 2 million health pages, reaching 1.8M+ opted-in, verified healthcare professionals and over 90% of the online U.S. population. This release is just another step in PulsePoint's journey to deliver personalized messaging at each stage of the health journey using predictive insights built on real-time data.

The company was recently acquired by Internet Brands, a KKR portfolio company and owner of WebMD Health Corp. PulsePoint's teams will continue to operate as their own division from their existing hubs in New York, San Francisco, and London.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is a leading technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and patients with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com .

