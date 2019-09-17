PulsePoint Reshapes Traditional Healthcare Advertising with Dynamic Video Creative

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint , a data and technology company accelerating health marketing with programmatic solutions, today announced its series of new programmatically powered digital ad units for health marketers. This release is another step in PulsePoint's mission to build health first solutions that deliver engaging, dynamic and AI targeted health messaging, transcending the limitations of traditional advertising.

Powered by PulsePoint's patented contextual health and data technology, these new digital formats enable marketers to deliver dynamic and highly engaging messaging to consumers and healthcare providers, and assist with regulatory requirements healthcare marketers are bound by.

"Consumption patterns have rapidly trended towards digital for the last decade; marketers in the healthcare space have been slow to shift their DTC and HCP spending to digital advertising. This has been particularly true with video," says PulsePoint Chief Strategy Officer, Chris Neuner.

These formats unlock PulsePoint's machine learning, where the combination of user behavior and context fuels dynamic creative optimization (DCO). PulsePoint's platform offers DCO across native, display, social and now video.

Introducing, Dynamic Creative Optimization Ad Units Healthcare Video

ISI scrolling video: Permits FDA compliance for digital video opportunities that engage audiences, as the video unit provides brand messaging with a separate space for a scrolling Fair Balance message.

Permits FDA compliance for digital video opportunities that engage audiences, as the video unit provides brand messaging with a separate space for a scrolling Fair Balance message. Text to Respond : Allows advertisers to create engaging experiences, and then also insert a direct response opportunity for viewers to enter their phone number and receive more information.

: Allows advertisers to create engaging experiences, and then also insert a direct response opportunity for viewers to enter their phone number and receive more information. Closest Pharmacy or Doctor: Allow interactive videos to not only offer discounts to the viewer but also allow them to easily discover where to buy the drug/find the closest doctor.

"Video is the optimal engagement channel for DTC and HCP, but instead of repurposing traditional TV assets for digital, these new formats allow healthcare brands to deliver a message that resonates with the intended audience at a relevant moment within the relevant environment," Neuner said.

The availability of the new formats mark s an exciting time for PulsePoint, which is continuously innovating its technology to provide a world class platform for healthcare marketers. Last month, it announced Life by PulsePoint™, the first marketing activation platform for health.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is an advanced data and technology company that is breaking new ground with programmatic solutions for healthcare organizations, to personalize information and improve outcomes. We are leading a revolution in radical health personalization to help organizations improve how they provide care, education and support to people when they need it most. Through programmatic automation, we interpret the hard to read signals of the customer journey and understand the connection points between relevance and engagement. This enables us to deliver a suite of tools that allow for the seamless activation of health options. Investors in the company include Draper Fisher Jurvetson (DFJ), Gotham Ventures, Patricia Industries, Updata Partners and VantagePoint Capital Partners.

