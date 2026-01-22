PulsePoint Secures Exclusive EHR Programmatic Partnership with Flora Health, Enabling Scalable In-Workflow Engagement with HCPs

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading technology company transforming healthcare marketing, today announced a strategic partnership with Flora Health , a healthcare technology company that supports coordinated point-of-care engagement by connecting technologies and partner solutions within existing electronic health records (EHRs) and health systems. The partnership makes PulsePoint the only DSP able to access programmatic EHR inventory enabled through Flora Health's connected health system network.

This integration combines Flora Health's health systems network with PulsePoint's industry-leading EHR scale and capabilities . This enables workflow-native EHR engagement within clinical environments and allows partners to scale programmatically with governance and control. This partnership gives brands the power to engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) at key clinical decision-making moments directly within the trusted workflow systems they use every day at the point of care.

For PulsePoint partners, the collaboration delivers more consistent access to programmatic EHR media through Flora Health, supported by built-in standards for quality and performance across the industry's broadest EHR reach.

"This strategic partnership closes one of the most critical gaps in omnichannel HCP marketing by unlocking access to scalable EHR programmatic inventory. For the first time, our pharma partners can truly orchestrate programmatic EHR at scale alongside every other channel, all within a single platform. This can't be done without a deep knowledge of the holistic media plan only visible through a technology platform like PulsePoint. This level of integration and efficiency simply isn't available with legacy vendors," said Keith Matt, Group Vice President of Sales at PulsePoint. "It's a breakthrough for brands looking to go beyond targeting and connect with verified HCPs in their EHR platforms while treating patients."

"Flora Health enables life sciences brands to engage within clinical workflows at the exact moments that matter—enhancing the clinician experience while driving better patient outcomes," said Russell Grimaldi, Chief Commercial Officer at Flora Health. "Our work with PulsePoint extends that value tip to tail, giving partners the ability to activate these moments at scale with consistency, confidence, and fidelity across diverse health system environments."

Why It Matters

Programmatic access: PulsePoint will offer exclusive programmatic inventory enabled through Flora Health's connectivity across health systems, including supply that supports advanced, high-precision targeting .

PulsePoint will offer exclusive programmatic inventory enabled through Flora Health's connectivity across health systems, including supply that supports advanced, high-precision targeting Influence at the clinical moment of truth: HCPs spend 4–5 hours per day inside EHR platforms, especially within health systems. Flora's in-EHR placements enable life sciences brands to engage prescribers at key moments. Whether HCPs are reviewing charts, updating care plans, or initiating treatments, the ability to align with these moments is a game-changer for market access and brand lift.

HCPs spend 4–5 hours per day inside EHR platforms, especially within health systems. Flora's in-EHR placements enable life sciences brands to engage prescribers at key moments. Whether HCPs are reviewing charts, updating care plans, or initiating treatments, the ability to align with these moments is a game-changer for market access and brand lift. Omnichannel campaign management in a single platform: EHR inventory has traditionally been locked in point-of-care silos or available only through managed service offerings that are not coordinated with media activity across other channels. Now, brands can apply the technical capabilities inside the DSP — like audience targeting, frequency capping, campaign measurement and reporting, and optimization algorithms — to their EHR strategy and activate programmatically alongside their broader HCP media strategy.

EHR inventory has traditionally been locked in point-of-care silos or available only through managed service offerings that are not coordinated with media activity across other channels. Now, brands can apply the technical capabilities inside the DSP — like audience targeting, frequency capping, campaign measurement and reporting, and optimization algorithms — to their EHR strategy and activate programmatically alongside their broader HCP media strategy. Transparency leading to trusted measurement: With clinical signal-based delivery, strict compliance and comprehensive reporting, PulsePoint's EHR placements drive both high relevance and measurable outcomes, supporting the next era of performance-based HCP campaigns.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint, a division of Internet Brands, is an award-winning leading technology company that uses real-world data in real-time to optimize campaign performance and revolutionize health decision-making. Leveraging proprietary datasets and methodology, PulsePoint targets healthcare professionals and consumer populations with an unprecedented level of accuracy—delivering unparalleled results to the clients we serve. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com .

About Flora Health

Flora Health is a healthcare technology company that supports coordinated point-of-care engagement by connecting technologies and partner solutions within existing EHRs and health systems. As a systems integrator across the healthcare ecosystem, Flora Health provides health IT solutions within trusted clinical environments to reduce friction and improve decision-making for patients and providers.

For commercial teams within life sciences, Flora Health translates validated data into actionable insights that inform engagement strategies and performance measurement—delivered through established platforms and partners. By aligning prescribing workflows, EHR environments, and access strategy, Flora Health helps move patients from intent to therapy without disrupting the clinical workflow.

Learn more at florahealth.io .

SOURCE PulsePoint