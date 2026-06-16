PulsePoint's HCP2DTC Influence™ Brings HCP Signals and Intelligence to DTC Campaigns for Greater Precision and Impact

NEWARK, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PulsePoint, the leading technology company transforming health marketing, today announced the launch of HCP2DTC Influence™, the first capability in a new connected operating system for health marketing that bridges HCP and DTC marketing strategies. For the first time, HCP intelligence is actionable on the DTC side in real time.

HCP2DTC Influence™ marks a fundamentally new way of running campaigns, where HCP and DTC no longer operate in isolation. Built on PulsePoint's proprietary HCP data infrastructure, it closes the gap between the consumer audiences a brand targets and the physicians most likely to prescribe to them.

For decades, pharmaceutical marketing has been split across silos. Brands invest heavily in educating physicians and gathering intelligence about prescribing behavior, but that intelligence rarely shapes how patients are reached. The result: campaigns can drive the right patients to physicians who will write a competitor's brand instead.

"Audience Quality doesn't tell us if consumers exposed to brand messaging are seeing the right physicians," said Malcolm Halle, GVP Strategic Accounts at PulsePoint. "When HCP intelligence informs DTC planning, waste declines and outcomes improve. For brand teams, it's the first time HCP and DTC strategies are actually moving in a coordinated manner."

The capability optimizes DTC campaigns based on the prescribing habits of the physicians who are likely to be treating the brand's consumer audience. Delivery adjusts dynamically—in real time and without user intervention—as physicians' digital health engagement, prescribing behavior and brand interactions evolve. These optimizations run across every channel and are exclusively available on the PulsePoint platform.

Early results show a positive impact on new patient starts and a decreased cost per new prescription by as much as 50%.

HCP2DTC Influence™ runs on Pulsepoint's first-party HCP data foundation, a meaningful distinction, with PulsePoint being the only platform operating at this level of HCP precision at scale.

"It's about understanding the HCP signals like the scripts they are writing and their openness to new brands, and letting that intelligence shape DTC activations in real time, without violating patient privacy," said Jonathan Zile, Chief Data Officer at PulsePoint. "This is about moving past the hype and delivering real ROI."

HCP2DTC Influence™ is the latest in a series of innovations powered by PulsePoint's deep HCP insights, and the industry's first step towards a connected operating system that links HCP insights with DTC campaign implementation in a single, intelligent platform.

About PulsePoint

PulsePoint is an award-winning advertising technology company dedicated to transforming health marketing. We enable healthcare marketers to reach and engage the right audiences, meeting consumers at every step of their healthcare journey and HCPs at the moments that shape clinical decisions, across digital channels and environments. Powered by proprietary first-party data and methodology, PulsePoint's platform drives measurable results for our clients, leading to better healthcare outcomes. For more information, visit pulsepoint.com.

SOURCE PulsePoint