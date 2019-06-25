Pulseway Introduces File Transfer Capabilities to Award-Winning Remote Monitoring and Management Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulseway, a leading provider of mobile-first, cloud-first remote monitoring and management (RMM) software, announced today the addition of the company's File Transfer feature to the Pulseway Remote Desktop application. With this new feature, businesses can now send and receive files from both the source and destination endpoint.

With Pulseway Remote Desktop, businesses can quickly and effortlessly connect to an endpoint from anywhere in the world, as if you are sitting directly in front of the device without opening any ports or creating any firewall rules. In addition, users can switch between screens, send keystrokes or control the mouse without having to travel to the machine.

"As enterprises of all shapes and sizes continue to distribute workforces around the world the need for seamless user access and experience is paramount," said Marius Mihalec, Founder & CEO of Pulseway. "With our new file transfer capabilities, business users can now quickly and easily send and receive files securely."

In addition to file transfer feature, Pulseway continues to add to the company's extensive 3rd party patching capabilities with the addition of over 20 notable logos. New vendors include: Citrix Workspace, Google Chrome, Skype, among others.

For more information about Pulseway's File Transfer capabilities please visit: https://www.pulseway.com/remotedesktop

About Pulseway

MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first IT management software that helps busy IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go. Pulseway is used by over 4,500 businesses worldwide including DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

SOURCE Pulseway

Related Links

http://www.pulseway.com

