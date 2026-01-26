Pulte Family Charitable Foundation Launches "Inspired By Their Stories Award" to Honor Nonprofits Serving Society's Most Vulnerable

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation today announced the launch of the Inspired By Their Stories Award, a new philanthropic award created to recognize nonprofit organizations whose work is changing lives and restoring dignity for society's most vulnerable.

The Award will honor U.S. based nonprofit organizations working in four critical areas of human need. An organization may submit an entry in only one of the following categories:

Care for Others -- including mental health, behavioral health, physical health, services for people with disabilities, veterans, youth, and other vulnerable populations

Following the submission period, five (5) finalist organizations will be selected in each category. These finalists will be announced between April 27 and April 30, 2026, and featured on the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation's official social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The public will be invited to engage with the finalist stories by liking posts on these platforms during a seven-day public engagement period. Public engagement results for each category will be provided to the Pulte Family to inform final award selections.

From the finalists in each category, one organization will be selected as the category winner. Among the four category winners, one overall recipient will be named the Inspired By Their Stories Award Winner, receiving a $25,000 charitable donation. The remaining three category winners will each receive a $5,000 donation.

Nonprofit organizations are invited to submit a story—up to 500 words—describing their work in one of the four focus areas. Submissions may include supporting images and/or a short video and should highlight measurable outcomes that demonstrate impact and effectiveness.

"Behind every meaningful mission is a story worth telling," said Nancy Pulte Rickard, President of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation. "The Inspired By Their Stories Award was created to honor organizations serving society's most vulnerable and to elevate the powerful stories that inspire hope, dignity, and lasting change."

Final award recipients will be selected by members of the Pulte Family and announced on May 16, 2026.

The deadline for submissions is March 31, 2026.

For full submission guidelines and eligibility details, visit: pultefamilyfoundation.org

Media Contact: [email protected]

