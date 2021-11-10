Pulte Mortgage Signs Contract to Use Black Knight's MSP Servicing System and Suite of Digital Solutions to Increase Automation and Enhance the Customer Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Pulte Mortgage will implement the MSP loan servicing system and various additional solutions. Pulte Mortgage is a wholly owned financial services subsidiary of PulteGroup, Inc. that focuses solely on the financing of new construction homes for PulteGroup homebuyers.

MSP is a comprehensive, end-to-end platform that supports all aspects of servicing – from loan boarding to default – for first mortgages, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit, on a single system. Pulte Mortgage will leverage the MSP system, as well as a combination of other innovative Black Knight solutions, to gain efficiencies within its mortgage servicing operations, with an emphasis on automation and regulatory compliance.

"At Pulte Mortgage, we recognize the important role technology, data and analytics play in supporting nimble, competitive and compliant interim servicing operations," said Eric Hart, president of Pulte Mortgage. "The adoption of Black Knight's integrated solutions reflects our ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and customer experience."

In addition to the MSP loan servicing system, Pulte Mortgage's support representatives will leverage the innovative Black Knight Customer Service solution to access a detailed, holistic and timely view of the key information needed to deliver exemplary service at the point of customer contact. The solution presents a customer's loan, home and neighborhood information through an intuitive, easy-to-use graphical interface – helping representatives respond to customer questions more quickly, accurately and efficiently. Customer Service is seamlessly integrated with both MSP and Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution.

Servicing Digital is an interactive, user-friendly web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized, timely information about mortgages and homes. This powerful application supports deeper consumer relationships and engagement by enabling customers to make mortgage payments and explore opportunities for refinancing and more – all from the convenience of the web or a mobile device.

Pulte Mortgage typically services loans on an interim basis for one to six months after originating the loan and before transferring the mortgage servicing responsibilities to another lender. It will use several servicing-focused data and analytics solutions from Black Knight, including the new Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP). The AIP delivers strategic, proactive and actionable analytics to the right people across an organization at the right time, so they know which action to take next. Additionally, the company will leverage Black Knight's McDash industry reports, which provide delinquency and prepayment overviews, roll rates, and state-level mortgage performance data. These reports are used to support benchmarking and analysis, portfolio management, strategy development and much more.

"It's a privilege to support the mortgage servicing operations of Pulte, a respected, nationwide homebuilder," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "The MSP servicing system will help Pulte increase automation and efficiency thanks to our platform's numerous end-to-end integrations and breadth of functionality. We look forward to helping Pulte enhance their customers' experiences and to supporting Pulte Mortgage as a valued client."

About Pulte Mortgage

Pulte Mortgage is a wholly-owned financial services subsidiary of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) that solely focuses on the financing of new construction homes for customers of Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta, and John Wieland Homes brands. Founded in 1972, Pulte Mortgage has financed more than 700,000 homes from coast-to-coast while offering borrowers more than 200 different home loan solutions. Pulte Mortgage works hand-in-hand with the homebuilder to allow a closely-coordinated, streamlined financing experience that never misses a beat. Pulte Mortgage is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to inclusion and diversity. For more insight into working at Pulte Mortgage, view our Muse page here: https://www.themuse.com/profiles/pultemortgage

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

