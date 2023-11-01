PulteGroup expands Northeast Florida presence with announcement of two new communities in northern St. Johns County

The company announces new Del Webb and Pulte Homes communities

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northeast Florida Division of PulteGroup, one of the nation's leading home builders, has purchased 963 acres in St. Johns County to develop The Landings, a master-planned development that will feature Del Webb and Pulte Homes. The new residential development will be located south of Greenbriar Road and west of Longleaf Pine Parkway in northern St. Johns County.

Del Webb St. Johns and The Landings by Pulte Homes site map

"We are pleased to build upon our presence in St. Johns County and excited to meet the growing demand for housing," said Justin Cook, President of PulteGroup's Northeast Florida Division. "St. Johns County is an extremely popular and thriving area, and it ranks among the most sought-after areas for homebuyers."

PulteGroup closed on the property in October 2023 and construction is already underway. The master-planned development is expected to open in 2025 with consumer inspired floorplans from two of its signature brands as follows:

Del Webb, the nation's leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, will develop Del Webb St. Johns to include up to 761 home sites accommodating single-family floor plans with open concept living areas that are perfect for hosting family and entertaining. Del Webb St. Johns residents will enjoy an active adult lifestyle with a variety of amenities including an amenity center designed for group activities and gatherings, a resort style pool, pickleball courts, and more. PulteGroup is actively selling in three additional popular age-restricted Del Webb communities in Northeast Florida. The communities, which offer active-adult living and an array of amenities, include Del Webb Wildlight, Del Webb eTown and Del Webb Nocatee.

Pulte Homes will develop The Landings which will be designed for families of all ages and will include up to 588 home sites. Pulte will offer one- and two-story floor plans and residents will enjoy an array of amenities. Nearly half of The Landings has been planned with open space including more than 50 acres of preservation areas and 15 acres of parks. The Landings is zoned for A-rated schools in the St. Johns County Public School District and is a short drive from shopping, dining, entertainment, outdoor recreation and more.

Those interested in Del Webb St. Johns or The Landings by Pulte Homes are encouraged to join the VIP List for updates and to be among the first to know of upcoming announcements. For more information, call (904) 604-7254 or visit www.pulte.com/jacksonville.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

About Del Webb

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America's leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

