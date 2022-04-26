Puma Capital, LLC Announces New Company Headquarters and Key Team Appointments

RYE, N.Y., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puma Capital, LLC ("Puma Capital"), a FINRA member broker-dealer, announced today the opening of new headquarters to accommodate current and future growth, as the company welcomes the team's return to the office in March 2022. The new office is at 555 Theodore Fremd Ave in Rye, NY, and will be home to the Cash Equity and Listed Option teams.

In addition to the new headquarters, Puma Capital has appointed four new hires to expand their ability to service clients across our core equity and options businesses.

Leo Decker , Managing Director, joins our Options Trading desk in a sales and trading role.

, Managing Director, joins our Options Trading desk in a sales and trading role. Bob Grant , an Equity Trader, joins the International Equities trading team and will be responsible for trading Canadian cross-border securities.

, an Equity Trader, joins the International Equities trading team and will be responsible for trading Canadian cross-border securities. Billy Clark , an Equity Trader, offers 30+ years of experience to our Capital Formation Securities trading team.

, an Equity Trader, offers 30+ years of experience to our Capital Formation Securities trading team. Sergio Cunha , an Equity Sales Trader, joins the Institutional Sales and Trading team focusing on Latin American equity markets.

"After two years apart, we are looking forward to opening the doors to our new headquarters," said Steven Kosson, Founder, Executive Chairman of Puma Capital.

About Puma Capital, LLC

At Puma Capital, a registered broker-dealer, we are focused on providing value-added services for clients that include listed corporations, broker-dealers, international banks, and the institutional fund community. Puma Capital was founded in 2008 and headquartered in Rye, New York. Member: FINRA; SIPC. Learn more at www.pumacap.com

