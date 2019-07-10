Puma Telecommunications Announces Security Operations Center-as-a-Service in Partnership With Arctic Wolf

SUNRISE, Fla., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Puma Telecommunications, Provider of Compliant Infrastructure Management, has teamed with Arctic Wolf, a leading security operations center (SOC)-as-a-service company, to provide threat detection and response capabilities to protect against today's advanced cyberattacks. The Arctic Wolf SOC-as-a-service provides an enterprise-class security operations center, the most essential element of any modern cybersecurity strategy. The service includes the expertise of experienced security engineers who manage all security matters using the full spectrum of advanced defense mechanisms for prevention, detection and response.

A majority of their clients are in the Healthcare space and security is an important part of the Puma offering. Customers are increasingly asking what additional things they can do to strengthen their security position. Prior to the Arctic Wolf partnership, the offerings available to their client base were expensive, labor intensive and did not do enough to prevent threats.

"Arctic Wolf is delighted to partner with Puma Telecommunications and help them expand their product portfolio to offer a critical service that many of their customers are specifically requesting," said Arctic Wolf's Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Schneider. "Cyberattacks now threaten companies of every size, and organizations are increasingly finding that the value and protection of a SOC-as-a-service makes sense for their cybersecurity."

With Arctic Wolf as a partner, they can now deliver a complete solution with a Concierge Security Team reviewing data 24x7. Delivering regular outcome reports to their clients gives them a piece of mind to know what their security condition is. Incident work flows and other components of the Arctic Wolf platform sweeten the deal for them and give a complete check list for HIPAA, PCI, SOC and other policies.

Arctic Wolf's turnkey SOC-as-a-service is a dynamic combination of world-class security experts and advanced machine learning, working together to provide actionable cyberthreat information and identification. The service provides superior threat detection with fewer false positives, and includes:

Dedicated security expertise

24/7 network monitoring

Managed threat detection

Managed cybersecurity risk

Security incident response and crisis support

Monthly external vulnerability assessments

Compliance reporting

Puma is excited to begin offering this to their existing customer base. The Arctic Wolf platform has finally delivered a complete, easy to manage security process to our existing offering. "Compliant Infrastructure Management" takes on a whole new meaning for them now!

