PUMA Unveils First-Ever Smartwatch For Lifestyle Enthusiasts

"Our customers consider technology a must for their lives—they're looking for a smartwatch that will complement their active lifestyles," says Adam Petrick, PUMA's Global Director of Brand and Marketing. "We're thrilled to introduce our first smartwatch, which embodies the PUMA brand DNA shown in activewear and footwear. The watch will truly allow users to lace up, connect, and go."

"The smartwatch segment continues to grow at a breathtaking pace and attract new, innovative brands to embrace this trend," said Pankaj Kedia, senior director, product marketing, Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. "We are delighted to extend our collaboration with the Fossil Group by adding the Puma brand to the growing smartwatch portfolio. The Puma Smartwatch, which leverages the high performance and low power characteristics of the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and builds on Puma's iconic heritage in lifestyle sports, will bring moments of delight to consumers around the world."

With Google Fit™, the PUMA Smartwatch can track activities like pilates, rowing, or spinning, and count reps from strength training workouts such as pushups. While in "workout mode," Google Fit can continuously track heart rate, thus making it easy to see if your heart rate is in your ideal range. Finally, Google Fit makes it simple to change and track activity goals, and notifies users on goal progress and completion.

PUMA Smartwatch users can also choose from several interactive dial options, like the "Scorecard" dial which displays time, date and heart rate, and gives the ability for users to customize the information they can quickly view at a glance. Users can also upload photos from social media to display straight on their smartwatch—another way to personalize and stay connected… most importantly, stay competitive.

The PUMA smartwatch will be shown at IFA in the Fossil Group booth, Messe Berlin Messedamm 22 Hall 4.2. Booth 221. The smartwatch will be available for $275 in November on puma.com and select retailers. For more information, visit http://www.PUMA.com/Smartwatch.

PUMA Smartwatch features include:

Heart Rate Tracking

Keep an eye on your heart rate, whenever you move, wherever you sweat with Google Fit.

GPS Tracking

Wherever you go. Phone Free, built-in GPS keeps you on track.

The Google Assistant

Get more done with your voice. Ask your Google Assistant questions, give commands, set reminders, and more.

Music

Keep the vibes going, connect and listen to Spotify.

Google Pay

NFC payments with Google Pay allow the users to make in-store purchases using their smartwatch. *Google Pay available in select countries

Weather

Rain or shine. In real-time. Weather updates as you need them.

Training Apps

For when you need to sweat. Easily sync your workouts to compatible training apps.

Swimproof

Swimming, no problem. Jump right in.

Additional features include:

Smartphone Notifications

Activity Tracking

Rapid Charging

Media Contact:

Alberto Turincio – Global Communications – PUMA – alberto.turincio@puma.com

PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading Sports Brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 70 years, PUMA has established a history of making fast product designs for the fastest athletes on the planet. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It engages in exciting collaborations with renowned design brands to bring innovative and fast designs to the sports world. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and Dobotex. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs more than 13,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google™ are compatible with iPhone® and Android™ phones. Wear OS by Google are trademarks of Google LLC. Touchscreen smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google works with phones running Android OS 4.4+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS 10+. Supported features may vary between platforms and countries.

Google, Wear OS by Google, Google Pay and Google Fit are trademarks of Google LLC.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon Wear are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

SOURCE Fossil Group

Related Links

http://puma.com

