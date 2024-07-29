Pump Jack Market size is set to grow by USD 918 million from 2024-2028, Benefits of pump jacks boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pump jack market size is estimated to grow by USD 918 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Benefits of pump jacks is driving market growth, with a trend towards innovations in pump jack units. However, growing adoption of alternative artificial lift techniques poses a challenge. Key market players include Baker Hughes Co., ChampionX Corp., China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment Co Ltd, Cook Pump Co., Dansco, Drake Machining, E and H Manufacturing, ETANG Drilling Production Service Ltd, Halliburton Co., JCPump LLC., Levare International, Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, Puyang Zhongshi Group Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Seaco Oilfield Equipment Co. Ltd., Shandong Shenyu Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shengji Group, Weatherford International Plc, Werner Co., and Youngs Welding Inc..

Global pump jack market 2024-2028

Pump Jack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 918 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Russia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., ChampionX Corp., China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment Co Ltd, Cook Pump Co., Dansco, Drake Machining, E and H Manufacturing, ETANG Drilling Production Service Ltd, Halliburton Co., JCPump LLC., Levare International, Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, Puyang Zhongshi Group Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Seaco Oilfield Equipment Co. Ltd., Shandong Shenyu Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shengji Group, Weatherford International Plc, Werner Co., and Youngs Welding Inc.

Market Driver

Pump jacks are essential tools in the oil and gas industry for lifting crude oil from wells to the surface. However, they encounter challenges such as mechanical wear, corrosion, pump failure, inefficient pumping, and safety concerns at well sites. Mechanical wear is the most prevalent issue, leading to inefficiency and high workover costs. To mitigate these problems, Schlumberger has introduced a curved beam pumping unit. This design features two counterweights, allowing for optimal torque generation and energy utilization. Conventional pump jacks consume maximum energy at the start of the upward stroke, but curved beam units distribute weights effectively, reducing energy consumption. Additionally, they minimize negative torque and lower lifting operation and maintenance costs. Safety is another critical concern at oil well sites. During production, pump jack units are installed to boost oil well output. For well completion or workover, workers must manually stop the pump jack unit by climbing onto the back and pressing against the counterweights to de-energize them. However, the counterweights' height poses a risk of injury or even death. To address this, Hess Corp. And Risk Management Tool Box Pty Ltd. Collaborated to create a safety tool that works alongside the existing brake assist. This innovation ensures a safer way to stop pumping units, contributing to the growth of the global pump jack market. Curved beam pumping units and safety tools are vital advancements that will drive market expansion in the forecast period.

The Pump Jack market is witnessing significant trends due to rising maintenance costs of conventional pump jacks in matured and existing oilfields. The shift towards renewable energy generation and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles are impacting the crude oil demand. The shutdown of industries during the pandemic and the lift of lockdowns have led to reduced reservoir pressure in oil fields, necessitating innovative devices and alternative lift techniques. Hydrocarbon production from vertical wells is becoming more expensive due to weight and mechanical challenges. Manufacturing companies and drilling contractors are exploring low-cost solutions, including hydraulic and electric pump jacks. The global population's industrialization and increasing energy demand necessitate infrastructure development, including pipelines and transportation networks. The market for pump jacks and artificial lift solutions is evolving, with equipment manufacturers and service providers offering advanced devices for offshore applications and primary recovery. Shale gas and tight oil production are also driving demand for pump jacks and alternative energy sources. Decarbonization efforts and the transition to renewable power sources are expected to impact the market's future growth.

Market Challenges

In the initial stages of oil and gas production, hydrocarbons are extracted due to the pressure difference between the reservoir and the atmosphere. Once reservoir pressure declines, various artificial lifting techniques are employed to maintain production rates. Pump jacks are a common choice due to their low operational costs and simplicity. However, they have limitations such as high weight for offshore applications, susceptibility to paraffin issues, size constraints in urban areas, and low volumetric efficiency in gassy wells. These challenges increase operational costs. Alternative techniques like progressive cavity pumps, subsurface hydraulic pumps, and ESPs offer advantages. Progressive cavity pumps have low capital investment and high production efficiency, making them suitable for onshore and offshore applications. Subsurface hydraulic pumps have low maintenance costs due to their resistance to corrosion, and ESPs have high crude oil production efficiency, minimal surface equipment requirements, and high resistance to corrosive downhole environments. These benefits reduce operational costs. ESP systems, in particular, are advantageous in harsh environments due to their ability to handle hydrogen sulfide, extending their operational life. The increasing adoption of these alternative techniques may hinder the growth of the global pump jack market during the forecast period.

Pump jacks are essential mechanical devices used in oil field operations for surface oil production from vertical wells. They face challenges in offshore applications due to the harsh environment and weight restrictions. Innovative devices like hydraulic and electric pump jacks are being adopted to address these challenges. Alternative lift techniques, such as beam pumps and nodding donkeys, are also used in some cases. The oil and gas industry is under pressure to increase production from reservoirs in response to global population growth, industrialization, and energy demand. The shift towards unconventional resources like shale gas and tight oil adds complexity. Drilling contractors, equipment manufacturers, and service providers are working together to provide artificial lift solutions that optimize performance and utilization. Energy sources are evolving, with renewable energy sources and decarbonization initiatives gaining momentum. Infrastructure, including pipelines and transportation networks, must adapt to these changes. Pump jacks, whether conventional or automated, will continue to play a crucial role in oil extraction. Offshore wells, with their unique challenges, will require continued innovation to ensure efficient and effective oil production.

Segment Overview

Application

Application 1.1 Onshore

1.2 Offshore Geography 2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 Middle East and Africa

and 2.5 South America

1.1 Onshore- The Pump Jack Market refers to the business sector involving the production and sale of goods and services related to Pump Jacks. These are devices used in oil and gas industries for extracting resources from the ground. Companies in this market provide equipment, maintenance, and consulting services. Growth in energy demand drives market expansion. Key players include Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Baker Hughes. Profitable opportunities exist in emerging economies due to increasing energy consumption. Market trends include automation and digitalization for improved efficiency.

Research Analysis

Pump jacks, also known as beam pumps or nodding donkeys, are mechanical devices used for the surface extraction of crude oil from wells. They consist of a long beam that oscillates up and down, creating pressure to lift the oil to the surface. Pump jacks are commonly used in onshore oil fields, but can also be found offshore in shallow waters. The utilization of pump jacks has been a significant contributor to oil production, particularly in conventional oil fields with reservoirs at shallow depths. However, their high maintenance costs have led to the exploration of alternative methods for oil extraction, such as automation and renewable energy generation. There are different types of pump jacks, including conventional, hydraulic, and electric, each with its unique advantages and challenges. Oil wells that use pump jacks range from vertical wells to offshore wells, and their performance is crucial in maximizing oil production from oil fields.

Market Research Overview

Pumpjacks, also known as beam pumps or nodding donkeys, are mechanical devices used for the surface extraction of crude oil from wells. They work by lifting the tubing string inside the wellbore to create a vacuum, which draws oil to the surface. Pumpjacks are commonly used in onshore oil fields, but can also be found offshore in applications with shallow reservoirs. The utilization of pumpjacks, including oil jacks and conventional, hydraulic, and electric versions, has been a significant contributor to oil production worldwide. However, high maintenance costs and the impact of matured oilfields, reduced reservoir pressure, and the pandemic have led to a shift towards alternative lift techniques and renewable energy sources. Offshore wells, hydrocarbons, and existing oilfields continue to rely on pumpjacks for oil extraction. Innovative devices and automation have improved pumpjack performance, reducing weight and increasing efficiency. The oil and gas industry faces challenges such as the shutdown of industries due to the pandemic, the shift towards renewable energy generation, and the increasing demand for electric vehicles. The oil field operations landscape is evolving, with drilling contractors, equipment manufacturers, and service providers adapting to the changing market. Alternative lift techniques, such as gas lift and progressive cavity pumps, are gaining popularity due to their lower cost and reduced environmental impact. The global population's increasing industrialization and energy demand require a balance between conventional oil production and the transition towards renewable energy sources. Infrastructure, including pipelines and transportation networks, remains crucial for the efficient movement of crude oil and the integration of renewable power sources into the energy mix. The future of the pumpjack market lies in its ability to adapt to the evolving energy landscape and provide cost-effective and efficient solutions for oil production.

