Pump Jack Market Size to Grow by USD 987.08 million| 45% of the Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

The pump jack market covers the following areas:

Pump Jack Market Sizing

Pump Jack Market Forecast

Pump Jack Market Analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The pump jack market share growth by the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. In onshore oil and gas E&P operations, the operating cost of drilling activities is significantly lower than that of offshore oil and gas drilling activities, as the latter employs comparatively expensive technologies and resources. Therefore, oil and gas E&P companies are investing significantly in onshore E&P projects to gain profit margins. Several countries are investing in oil and gas E&P operations to ensure energy security by increasing production.

Vendor Insights

The pump jack market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing more in E&P activities to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Baker Hughes Co.

Borets International Ltd.

ChampionX Corp.

China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment Co Ltd

Cook Pump Co.

Dansco Manufacturing Inc.

Drake Machining

E and H Manufacturing

ETANG Drilling Production Service Ltd

Halliburton Co.

JCPump LLC.

Liberty Lift Solutions LLC

Puyang Zhongshi Group Co. Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

Seaco Oilfield Equipment Co. Ltd.

Shandong Shenyu Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Shengji Group

Weatherford International Plc

Werner Co.

Young's Welding Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increase in oil and gas discoveries, along with the rising investments and initiatives are undertaken by various governments, will drive the pump jack market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the pump jacks market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The benefits of pump jacks is driving the market growth. Pump jacks are used in oilfields if the reservoir pressure is not high enough to bring crude oil to the surface. They have the potential to extend the life of oil wells by recovering a significant quantity of hydrocarbons from the well. The performance of pump jacks can be supervised remotely by employing remote monitoring systems. Thus, the reduction in labor cost lowers the overall production operation cost and helps oilfield operators earn profits.

The growing adoption of alternative artificial lift techniques will challenge the pump jack market during the forecast period. Pump jack units, progressive cavity pumps, subsurface hydraulic pumps, ESPs, and gas lift techniques are used during primary hydrocarbon recovery. Pump jack systems have low operational costs and are simple when compared to operate compared with other artificial lift techniques. They are less feasible in offshore oilfields due to their high weight. They are also susceptible to paraffin issues, have limitations in urban locations due to size, have low volumetric efficiency in gassy wells, and are subject to corrosion.

Pump Jack Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 987.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Borets International Ltd., ChampionX Corp., China Vigor Drilling Oil Tools and Equipment Co Ltd, Cook Pump Co., Dansco Manufacturing Inc., Drake Machining, E and H Manufacturing, ETANG Drilling Production Service Ltd, Halliburton Co., JCPump LLC., Liberty Lift Solutions LLC, Puyang Zhongshi Group Co. Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Seaco Oilfield Equipment Co. Ltd., Shandong Shenyu Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shengji Group, Weatherford International Plc, Werner Co., and Young's Welding Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

