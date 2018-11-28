Pump manufacturer KNF has founded a Future Lab

The DAC is located in the coworking space WeWork. "This is a start-up culture that meets our expectations of the new working world," explains Reto Furrer, Managing Director of the DAC and CMO of the KNF Group. In such modern workplaces, freelancers, creative people, start-ups, but also established companies such as KNF go about their jobs and develop new forms of work. All those involved who rely on networking, exchange, cooperation and mutual inspiration benefit from one another.

"The DAC provides us with the new resources needed to implement our digital projects. Strongly oriented towards implementation, the new company operates like a service center for the KNF Group," explains Reto Furrer. "The DAC identifies and uses synergy effects in cross-locational projects and helps to develop the emerging digital cooperation within the group and with customers as a new corporate culture," the CMO goes on to say. KNF is also faced with the challenge of assessing how far the company can open up without endangering its advantage in know-how. "In this regard, we must always find the right balance."

The DAC is intended to unfold the philosophy of collaboration, networking and opening up inwards and outwards in actual practice, while a mutual knowledge management and innovative online marketing concepts are to be developed and permanently anchored in the company.

KNF develops, produces and markets high-quality diaphragm pumps and systems for neutral and aggressive gases and liquids. Founded in 1946 in Freiburg in the German region called Breisgau, the company began developing, manufacturing and marketing diaphragm pumps in 1962. The family business, which is still independent today, has since developed rapidly and set standards in pump technology with its pioneering pumps for a wide range of applications and the opening up of new markets in the fields of OEM, laboratory and process technology. At the end of the 1960s, the company began to establish an international presence by founding a sister company in France. Today, the KNF Group has over 800 employees, 16 national companies and five production sites worldwide. With an extensive product range of application-specific pumps and systems, KNF has been a technology leader for decades. Countless customers – from medicine, digital printing, laboratories or environmental technology – rely on KNF as a global, organically growing supplier of durable and reliable products.

