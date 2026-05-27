Pump.co Expands Free Cloud Savings Platform Into AI Cost Optimization as Companies Face Rising Infrastructure Bills

The Y Combinator-backed platform helps companies reduce cloud and AI spend, gain visibility across more than 20 integrations, and protect every recommended cloud commitment with uncapped insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pump.co, the free AI-powered platform for cloud savings, visibility, and security, is expanding its position in cloud cost optimization as companies face a new wave of spending pressure from AI inference, token usage, and multi-cloud infrastructure.

Pump helps companies reduce cloud spend across AWS, GCP, and Azure while giving teams a unified view of their infrastructure and AI costs in one place. The platform is completely free for customers. There are no platform fees, no percentage of savings, no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no minimum commitments. Cloud providers compensate Pump for helping customers stay optimized and efficient.

"Companies are being asked to build faster, adopt AI faster, and manage more infrastructure than ever, but the costs are becoming harder to understand," said Spandana Nakka, CEO of Pump.co. "Pump was built to make that easier. We help teams lower their cloud and AI bills, see what they are spending, and make better infrastructure decisions without adding another vendor fee."

Pump now supports companies representing more than $600 million in annual cloud spend across thousands of customers in 22 countries. The company reports average monthly savings of approximately 19%, with some customers saving up to 60%. Customer Butlr Technologies reduced its monthly AWS bill by more than $100,000 with Pump.

The platform has also earned recognition across the cloud and startup ecosystem. Forbes named Pump the "Costco of Cloud Compute." Pump is backed by Y Combinator, holds Advanced Tier Partner status with AWS, GCP, and Azure, and is SOC 2 compliant and ISO 27001 certified. The company was also named #1 Product of the Day on Product Hunt at launch.

"Cloud cost optimization should not be expensive or difficult to adopt," said Nakka. "If a company is already spending heavily on cloud infrastructure, the last thing it needs is another complicated tool that takes months to implement. Pump can onboard companies in under five minutes with read-only billing access, and customers can begin seeing savings opportunities almost immediately."

Pump's platform includes three core products. Pump Save automates cloud commitment purchasing with fully insured recommendations. Pump View consolidates spend data from AWS, GCP, Azure, and more than 20 integrations, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Datadog, Cursor, and ClickHouse. Pump Secure monitors infrastructure against more than 30 compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, HIPAA, and NIST.

One of Pump's biggest differentiators is its uncapped commitment insurance. Every cloud commitment Pump recommends is fully insured. If a customer's usage drops and a Reserved Instance or Savings Plan goes unused, Pump covers the remaining cost out of pocket. This removes the financial risk that often keeps companies from committing to cloud savings opportunities.

"We believe it should be impossible to lose money working with Pump," said Nakka. "If we recommend a commitment, we stand behind it. That gives customers the confidence to capture savings without worrying that a change in usage will turn into a financial penalty."

Pump operates only at the billing layer. It cannot access customer code, infrastructure, network traffic, or user data. For security-conscious companies, Pump also offers flexible onboarding options where customers do not have to join Pump's AWS organization or provide their management account. This makes the platform accessible to enterprise and compliance-heavy teams that need savings without compromising control.

The company is also expanding deeper into AI cost optimization as inference spend becomes one of the fastest-growing and least understood expenses for technology companies. Businesses are now spending tens of thousands of dollars per month on AI usage through OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS Bedrock, and other providers, often without clear visibility into which products, teams, or workflows are driving those costs.

Pump helps companies save 20 to 40% on AI costs and is building tools to provide deeper visibility into token-level spend across major AI providers. Through AWS Bedrock routing and AI cost tracking, Pump is positioning itself as a single platform for managing both cloud and AI spend.

"AI costs are becoming the next cloud bill," said Nakka. "Companies are moving quickly with AI, but many do not yet have the systems to understand what each model, feature, or workflow actually costs. Pump gives teams the visibility and savings tools they need before those costs become unmanageable."

As Pump marks its three-year anniversary in April, the company is focused on helping startups, growth-stage companies, and technical teams reduce cloud and AI spend without slowing down product development.

"Pump exists because infrastructure should help companies grow, not quietly drain their budgets," said Nakka. "Our goal is to give every team a clearer, faster, and safer way to manage the cost of building."

About Pump.co

Pump is the free AI-powered platform for cloud savings, visibility, and security. Pump helps companies reduce cloud and AI spend by up to 60% across AWS, GCP, and Azure while providing a unified dashboard for tracking costs across 20+ integrations, including OpenAI, Anthropic, Datadog, and more. Backed by Y Combinator, Pump is an Advanced Tier Partner with AWS, GCP, and Azure, and supports companies representing over $600 million in annual cloud spend. Pump is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit pump.co.

Delaney McMillan

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SOURCE Pump.co