Pumpkin and Animal Haven Announce Inaugural 2023 Furbes 30 Under 30 List Naming Top Movers and Paw-Shakers of the Year

Celebrating the next generation of pet pioneers who are making the world a better place, one wag or purr at a time

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the inaugural 2023 Furbes 30 Under 30 list , sponsored by Pumpkin and Animal Haven , has been announced, naming the top movers and paw-shakers of the year. On behalf of the 30 winners, Pumpkin will donate $10,000 to Animal Haven to support rescue dogs and cats.

2023 Furbes 30 Under 30 List

From athletic feats to advocating for disability to educating thousands on TikTok, these pets are the next generation of pioneers who are making the world a better place, one wag or purr at a time. To qualify, pets had to be aged 30 or under in human years, and contribute to their communities in unique and powerful ways. Applicants were asked to give a brief summary of their accomplishments, as well as name their dream mentor and the toy they can't live without.

"While we all love to celebrate the achievements and potential of young people, at Pumpkin we believe pets should also be celebrated for their creativity, innovation and contributions to society too – and regardless of their age!" says Alex Douzet, CEO of Pumpkin. "We chose to partner with Animal Haven because their mission to find homes for abandoned dogs and cats aligns with the real goal of this campaign – to show people the incredible impact rescue pets of all ages can have on our lives."

The select 30 include a diverse range of adventurers, fashion icons, career professionals, athletes, and advocates, including a military service dog who is a Navy Lieutenant who advocates for veterans with PTSD and sexual assault survivors; a dog who is a social activist for racial equality and women's reproductive freedom; an equestrian; a rock climbing cat; and cat siblings who are sailors, defying the logic that cats don't like water.

The list also features a variety of "influencers" – dogs and cats who have already garnered Instagram fame and followers – @popeyethefoodie , a restaurant critic; @superjojocorgi , the world's first surfing corgi; @super_scooty , an activist pup on wheels; @jonathanwarrenofficial , a world traveler and content creator, @white_coffee_cat , a cancer survivor with over 2.2M followers, and @cricket_the_one_eyed_cat , an adoption advocate.

The Furbes panel received thousands of applicants and the final list represents an array of breeds and ages, with the youngest Furbes list member at just 6 months and the eldest at 12, and more than 50% of the winners are rescue animals.

"Animal Haven couldn't be more proud to partner with Pumpkin for the inaugural Furbes 30 Under 30 list!" says Tiffany Lacey, Executive Director of Animal Haven. "Animals all over the world – especially rescue pets – enrich their humans' lives in myriad ways, and their special stories deserve to be amplified."

Visit Pumpkin.care/furbes30 to learn more about the winners, the initiative and to donate.

About Animal Haven

Animal Haven is a nonprofit animal rescue located in lower Manhattan. For over 50 years, they've worked to find homes for vulnerable cats and dogs. They provide essential medical care and behavior intervention when needed to improve the animals' quality of life. Animal Haven also provides Community Engagement programs that enhance the bond between animals and people, and endeavor to keep people and their pets together whenever possible. Animal Haven has been awarded a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator , indicating exceptional accountability, and transparency, and financial integrity. Find us at animalhaven.org , on Instagram and on Facebook .

