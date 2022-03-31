Pumpkin Announces New Super Dog Breed The Douzle Touted as the Healthiest Dog Breed in Existence

The new canine discovered by the pet insurance and wellness brand is instinctively house trained and lives up to 30 years

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfect dog doesn't exist . . . until now! Meet the new super breed that has it all – looks, brains, and, best of all, an impeccable health and genetic profile.

Driven by its mission to help make pets as healthy and happy as possible, Pumpkin, a pet health company, has taken its passion for dogs one step further with its discovery of the Douzle. Following hundreds of new reports about a mysterious new breed that goes years without so much as a scraped paw pad, Pumpkin CEO Alex Douzet started asking questions. As someone with a long track record of trying to optimize pet health and wellness, and has personally experienced the hardship of his pets' ailments over the years, Douzet developed a team of experts to research this unknown breed and discover the precise trait combinations that made up this ailment-free pup. After extensive testing, research, and interviews with each mystery dog's parent, it was found that the dogs exhibited an array of the most impressive health qualities Pumpkin has ever seen. The result: the discovery of the Douzle.

It's no wonder why pet lovers fall for the Douzle at first glance with its extra floppy ears, striking green eyes, and long, luscious coat of fur that miraculously doesn't shed. Even better, its attributes extend far beyond the aesthetic.

The Douzle's hassle-free hair requires no brushing or grooming, and while typical floppy ears are prone to regular discomfort, the Douzle's sleek coat whisks away water and debris with infection-repellant results. Born with heightened intelligence, the Douzle is obesity-averse with an innate sense for intuitive eating so that it honors its hunger cues and stops chowing down as soon as it's full, especially impressive considering the average dog doesn't have the cognitive ability to know when it's had enough. And, its increased sense of taste and smell, which is superior to that of even the world's most astute Bloodhound, provides a natural aversion to toxic treats like chocolate, garlic, and grapes. While pet parents love that it is instinctively house trained from birth, saving owners dozens of precautionary walks and hours of scrubbing soiled carpets during the puppy stage, they are more surprised that the post-meal walk doesn't end with an unpleasant stench: the Douzle's poop doesn't even smell!

"We were astonished at what our research revealed about the Douzle," says Douzet. "This dog can keep up with anyone's lifestyle, even my kids wouldn't mind taking a Douzle out for a walk. It's almost too good to be true!"

Most importantly, the Douzle has an average life expectancy of nearly 30 years, making it a lifelong companion without the typical ailments that can come with age for other breeds, like heart disease or arthritis. There was one quality, however, that researchers found was unanimously reported amongst Douzle owners: it's convinced it's a lap dog.

For more information on the Douzle, visit www.pumpkin.care/douzle.

This article and its information is not related to a pet insurance product, and United States Fire Insurance Company is not affiliated with this information.

About Pumpkin[1]

Pumpkin Insurance Inc. (Pumpkin) is a direct-to-consumer pet care company and insurance producer founded to help ensure pets live their longest and healthiest lives. Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans offer dog and cat owners advanced veterinary care coverage for accidents and illnesses, and their optional Preventive Essentials non-insurance add-on offers life-threatening disease prevention through reimbursing for vaccines and the related annual wellness exam and lab tests, helping enable consumers to make data-informed care decisions based upon their individual pet's health needs. All pet insurance plans offered by Pumpkin provide reimbursement for covered care administered by any licensed veterinary clinic in the U.S. and Canada. Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductibles, co-insurance, benefits limits and other exclusions may apply. For all limitations and for information about Pumpkin Pet Insurance plans, and/or to learn more about Pumpkin's optional add-on Preventive Essentials benefits, visitors can review Terms and Conditions at pumpkin.care/insurancepolicy and at pumpkin.care/customer agreement, respectively. Additional information may be found by visiting www.pumpkin.care.

[1] Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. (NPN#19084749) (Pumpkin) is a licensed insurance agency, not an insurer. Insurance is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company (NAIC #21113. Morristown, NJ), a Crum & Forster Company, and produced by Pumpkin. Pumpkin receives compensation based on the premiums for the insurance policies it sells. Pumpkin Preventive Essentials is not an insurance policy. It is offered as an optional add-on non-insurance benefit. Pumpkin is responsible for the product and administration. Pumpkin Preventive Essentials is not available in all states.

Of course, observant pet parents may realize that there's no such thing as the universally perfect dog breed. While we might be pulling your hind leg for April Fool's Day, Pumpkin believes that the perfect dog is the one in your own home, and that every pup deserves nothing less than a long, happy, and healthy life!

Brittany Gbur

[email protected]

215-983-9075

Rachel Albert

[email protected]

508-523-2050

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc.