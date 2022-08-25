Pumpkin Lovers Rejoice! Maxine's Heavenly's Seasonal Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies Are Back--Just in Time for Fall!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a flavor profile that can only be described as 'wrapping yourself in a blanket on a crisp, Fall day', Maxine's Heavenly's seasonal Pumpkin Pecan Spice Cookies are back with the bold, aromatic flavor and freshly baked taste that consumers love!

A must-have for Fall and the Holiday season, Maxine's Heavenly's Pumpkin Pecan Spice cookies are not only delicious—they're wholesome, too. Made with real pumpkin, natural sugars, whole grain oats, crunchy pecan pieces, and unmistakable notes of spicy cinnamon and nutmeg, you can celebrate the season with a smile. At only four grams of sugar per serving, these cookies are a healthier alternative to other pumpkin spice treats (like Starbuck's famous PSL, which boasts 25 grams of sugar per 8 fluid ounces).

This decadent, clean ingredient cookie is perfectly complemented by a hot cup of coffee, in a dessert as a topping, or simply with a scoop of ice cream.

"The release of Pumpkin Spice is a nice signal each year that change is here," said Robert Petrarca, CEO and co-founder of Maxine's Heavenly. "We're all about celebrating life's special moments—big or small—and a new season is the perfect time to take stock of your life and surroundings. Whether you take a quiet moment to yourself with some tea, cookies, and a journal, or you gather with friends over a meal to connect, our cookies are the perfect accompaniment to these times."

Like all of the brands' products, the Pumpkin Pecan Spice tastes homemade and is an inclusive cookie that virtually anyone can eat. They are certified vegan, gluten free, kosher, and non-GMO so that everyone has a place at the table.

The Pumpkin Spice Pecan Cookie is seasonally available through December on Maxine's Heavenly's website for a retail price of $6.99 per 7.2 oz box.. For more information, please visit www.maxinesheavenly.com .

ABOUT MAXINE'S HEAVENLY: Maxine's Heavenly makes delicious, homemade-style cookies that are Sweetened By Nature™. Inspired by mom's beloved cookie recipe, Maxine's Heavenly was born out of a desire to make a cookie you could feel good about eating every day. To learn more, visit maxinesheavenly.com .

