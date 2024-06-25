Pumpkin Seeds Market size is set to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2024-2028, Health benefits of pumpkin seeds boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pumpkin seeds market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.50 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.5% during the forecast period. Health benefits of pumpkin seeds is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing availability through online retailers. However, intense competition from other superfood products like quinoa- and hemp-based food products poses a challenge. Key market players include AKS NEV Ltd., Antonio Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Ebro foods SA, Giant Snacks Inc., Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Howard Dill Enterprises, HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Johnvince Foods Ltd., Krispy Kernels, McCormick and Co. Inc., Meridian foods Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Prana Organic, Rizhao Golden Nut Group, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Farmer Land Foodstuff Co. Ltd., and Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils Industrial Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pumpkin seeds market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Pumpkin Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1506.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.79 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries China, US, India, Spain, and UK Key companies profiled AKS NEV Ltd., Antonio Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Ebro foods SA, Giant Snacks Inc., Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Howard Dill Enterprises, HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Johnvince Foods Ltd., Krispy Kernels, McCormick and Co. Inc., Meridian foods Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Prana Organic, Rizhao Golden Nut Group, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Farmer Land Foodstuff Co. Ltd., and Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils Industrial Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global pumpkin seeds market is experiencing significant growth due to the expansion of e-commerce businesses. E-commerce represents approximately 12% of global retail trade, facilitating both B2B and B2C transactions. Online shopping's popularity is increasing due to the convenience it offers, with the average online transaction value and number of transactions rising. The growing number of Internet users and their preference for online shopping contribute to this trend. Online retailers offer efficient customer service, enhanced security, and user-friendly designs, attracting manufacturers to focus on the Internet-savvy customer segment. Operating costs and overheads are lower in online retail, making it an attractive business model for vendors.

The pumpkin seeds market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness about their health benefits. These seeds are rich in minerals, protein, and healthy fats. In recent years, roasted pumpkin seeds have become a popular snack, especially during the fall season. Consumers are also using pumpkin seeds in various dishes, such as salads, baked goods, and soups. Additionally, the functional food industry is exploring new applications for pumpkin seeds, including protein supplements and functional beverages. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by consumer demand for natural, healthy snacks. Producers are focusing on improving production processes to meet this demand. The market is also seeing innovation in packaging and distribution channels to reach a wider audience. Overall, the pumpkin seeds market is a trending sector in the food industry.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global pumpkin seeds market growth is decelerating due to the increasing penetration of pumpkin seeds as a niche category in the health and wellness food market. Despite rising demand, growth will slow down during the forecast period. Hemp and quinoa, with their nutritional advantages and easy digestibility, pose stronger competition. Hemp offers globular proteins and essential fatty acids, while quinoa is rich in protein, essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Moringa and superfruit snacks further intensify competition.

The Pumpkin Seeds market faces several challenges. Production of pumpkin seeds involves a significant amount of labor and time. Harvesting and drying processes are crucial to maintain their quality. The market also faces competition from other snack options. Prices of raw materials and production costs can fluctuate, impacting profitability. Additionally, consumer preferences for organic and non-GMO seeds add complexity to the supply chain. Adolescents and older adults are key consumer groups, but their purchasing power and dietary trends can change. Sustainability and ethical sourcing are also growing concerns. To stay competitive, market players must focus on innovation, cost management, and meeting evolving consumer demands.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This pumpkin seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Food

1.2 Seed oil production

1.3 Nutraceuticals Type 2.1 Conventional

2.2 Organic Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Food- The global pumpkin seeds market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of these seeds. North America, specifically the US, Canada, and Mexico, are major contributors to this market. In the food industry, pumpkin seeds are promoted as a nutritious addition to various products, including cereals, bakery items, and sports nutrition products. Their applications range from being added to baked goods and liquids for athletes, to toppings for salads, soups, and yogurts. Future commercial product expansions include prepared baby foods, nutrition bars, and baked goods, further driving market growth.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Pumpkin Seeds market holds significant potential due to the seeds' rich nutritional profile. Pepitas, or hulled pumpkin seeds, are a valuable source of fiber, protein, zinc, vitamins, antioxidants, and magnesium. Health-conscious consumers increasingly seek out these seeds as dietary supplements, healthy snacks, and for their positive health effects. Pumpkin seeds have been linked to cardiovascular disease prevention, skin soothing properties, and anti-inflammatory benefits. Their amino acid profile makes them an attractive alternative to animal products, such as meat and dairy, for athletes and vegetarians. Pumpkin seed oil also offers health benefits, including diabetes management, sleep improvement, and heart and liver health. Overall, the market for pumpkin seeds continues to grow as more people recognize their numerous benefits.

Market Research Overview

The Pumpkin Seeds market is a significant sector within the global agriculture industry. These seeds are obtained from pumpkins and are rich in nutrients such as magnesium, phosphorus, and iron. They are popular for their unique taste and health benefits. The production of pumpkin seeds involves harvesting the pumpkins, extracting the seeds, and then roasting or drying them. The market for pumpkin seeds is driven by increasing consumer awareness regarding health and wellness, as well as the growing demand for organic and natural food products. The market also faces challenges such as seasonal availability and competition from other snack foods. The future of the pumpkin seeds market looks promising, with innovations in processing techniques and the development of new products expected to drive growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Food



Seed Oil Production



Nutraceuticals

Type

Conventional



Organic

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio