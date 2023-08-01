Pumpkin seeds market to grow by USD 1,070.83 million from 2022 to 2027|36% of growth originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pumpkin seeds market size is expected to grow by USD 1,070.83 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 13.92% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 36% of the market's overall growth. The region accounts for nearly two-thirds of the global production of pumpkins. The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of consuming superfood seeds such as pumpkin seeds is driving the growth of the pumpkin seeds market in APAC. During the forecast period, the market will observe the fastest growth in APAC than in other regions. China and India will emerge as major markets for pumpkin seeds in APAC. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pumpkin Seeds Market 2023-2027

Pumpkin Seeds Market: Health benefits of pumpkin seeds to drive growth

The rise in popularity of pumpkin seeds as a tasty ingredient and snack drives market growth. Generally, superfood snacks are in high demand worldwide as they not only provide nutrients but also act as flavor additives in a variety of dishes.

Furthermore, granola bars are made from rolled oats and seeds with added nuts, seeds, dates, and soy butter and granola bars are made from rolled oats and seeds with added nuts, seeds, dates, and soy butter. But the latter way of eating is preferred due to the lower protein content in the peeled state compared to the unpeeled state. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the pumpkin seeds market during the forecast period.

Pumpkin Seeds Market: Increasing Availability Through Online Retailers

The increasing availability through online retailers is an emerging pumpkin seeds market trend. As a result of the growth of e-commerce businesses around the world, vendors are likely to become more profitable. Additionally, since the number of online shoppers around the world is growing, sales through this channel will grow even more.

Furthermore, the online shopping portal has enhanced security features for efficient customer service and payments, as well as a customer-friendly website design with improved product visibility. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the pumpkin seeds market during the forecast period.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Pumpkin Seeds Market Players:

The pumpkin seeds market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AKS NEV Ltd., Antonio Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Ebro Foods SA, Giant Snacks Inc., Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Howard Dill Enterprises, HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Johnvince Foods Ltd., Krispy Kernels, McCormick and Co. Inc., Meridian foods Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Prana Organic, Rizhao Golden Nut Group, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Farmer Land Foodstuff Co. Ltd., and Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils Industrial Co. Ltd.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Pumpkin Seeds Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the pumpkin seeds market by Application (Food, Seed oil production, and Nutraceuticals), Type (Conventional and Organic), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The food segment accounts for the largest share of the market. The increased use of pumpkin seeds in baked food products such as bread, cereals, and crackers is driving the growth of the segment. Also, the use of pumpkin seeds in commercial food products such as baby foods and nutrition bars is contributing to the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Gain instant access to our 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The flax seeds market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.75% between 2022 and 2027, and the market size is forecast to increase by USD 955.11 million. This flax seeds market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverages, animal food, and others), product (ground flax seeds and whole flax seeds), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing number of vegans and vegetarians is notably driving the global flax seeds market growth.

The vegetable seeds market size in Mexico is expected to increase by USD 134.09 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers Mexico vegetable seeds market segmentation by seed type (open pollinated varieties and hybrid) and crop type (onion, hot pepper, tomato, cucumber, and others). The increasing investments in agriculture research is notably driving the vegetable seeds market growth in Mexico.

Pumpkin Seeds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,070.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, India, Spain, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AKS NEV Ltd., Antonio Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., Conscious Food Pvt. Ltd., Ebro Foods SA, Giant Snacks Inc., Happilo International Pvt. Ltd., Howard Dill Enterprises, HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Johnvince Foods Ltd., Krispy Kernels, McCormick and Co. Inc., Meridian foods Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Prana Organic, Rizhao Golden Nut Group, Seeds for Africa, Shandong Farmer Land Foodstuff Co. Ltd., and Shandong Jinsheng Cereals and Oils Industrial Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global pumpkin seeds market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global pumpkin seeds market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Seed oil production - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Seed oil production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Seed oil production - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Nutraceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Nutraceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Nutraceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Conventional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Conventional - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Organic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AKS NEV Ltd.

Exhibit 115: AKS NEV Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: AKS NEV Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AKS NEV Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Antonio Foods

Exhibit 118: Antonio Foods - Overview



Exhibit 119: Antonio Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Antonio Foods - Key offerings

12.5 Conagra Brands Inc.

Exhibit 121: Conagra Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Conagra Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Conagra Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Conagra Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Ebro Foods SA

Exhibit 126: Ebro Foods SA - Overview



Exhibit 127: Ebro Foods SA - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Ebro Foods SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Ebro Foods SA - Segment focus

12.7 Giant Snacks Inc.

Exhibit 130: Giant Snacks Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Giant Snacks Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Giant Snacks Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Happilo International Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Happilo International Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Howard Dill Enterprises

Exhibit 136: Howard Dill Enterprises - Overview



Exhibit 137: Howard Dill Enterprises - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Howard Dill Enterprises - Key offerings

12.10 HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 139: HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 140: HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: HW Wellness Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Johnvince Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Johnvince Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Johnvince Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Johnvince Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Krispy Kernels

Exhibit 145: Krispy Kernels - Overview



Exhibit 146: Krispy Kernels - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Krispy Kernels - Key offerings

12.13 McCormick and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 148: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: McCormick and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Meridian foods Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Meridian foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Meridian foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Meridian foods Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Nestle SA

Exhibit 155: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 156: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 158: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.16 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 160: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Prana Organic

Exhibit 165: Prana Organic - Overview



Exhibit 166: Prana Organic - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Prana Organic - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio