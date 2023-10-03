Pumpkins and Bats and Ghosts, Oh My! Tyson® Brand's Halloween-Shaped Nuggets Hit Shelves for the First Time Ever

News provided by

Tyson Brand

03 Oct, 2023, 08:56 ET

By popular demand, the beloved chicken brand is giving fans a spell-binding treat this fall with the return of its Spooky Nuggets

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chicken nuggets that bewitched everyone last year are making a spooktacular comeback. Tyson® brand has announced the highly anticipated return of its Halloween-inspired nuggets following the overwhelming demand from last fall's limited-run consumer giveaway.

Made with 100% white meat chicken, these nuggets are an excellent source of protein and available for purchase for the first time in select retailers nationwide. Each 27-ounce bag includes nuggets in three festive and frightful shapes: pumpkins, bats and ghosts. 

"When we launched Spooky Nuggets last year, we were blown away by consumers' excitement for our newest shape from our Fun Nugget lineup," said Jessica Johnson, managing director at Tyson Foods. "This year, we knew we had to go bigger than before, so we are excited to have these on shelves coast-to-coast so even more consumers can have a savory treat this spooky season."

Tyson Spooky Nuggets are in the freezer aisle at select stores (Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Aldi, HEB, Meijer, Albertson's Safeway and more) nationwide while supplies last. Follow along on Tyson brand's Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for even more Halloween fun.

About Tyson® Brand
In the 1930s, John W. Tyson moved his family to Arkansas and began delivering farm-raised chickens from his truck. From those humble beginnings, the Tyson brand grew, finding new ways to help feed the nation while staying true to its original belief that every family deserves to have high quality farm-raised chicken on their table. The brand's portfolio of products includes Tyson® Fresh and Frozen Chicken, Tyson Naturals® Chicken, Grilled & Ready® Chicken, Any'tizers® Snacks, Tyson® Air Fried Chicken, Tyson® Chicken Nuggets and Crispy Strips, giving families more to love every day with its vast portfolio of products. For more information, visit www.Tyson.com

SOURCE Tyson Brand

