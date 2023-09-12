Pumpkins, football and mold? Brooklyn home service expert says preventing the harmful fungus is an important fall activity

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says it can cause a variety of health issues if not properly treated

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since September is National Mold Awareness Month, Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan since 1906, says homeowners should set aside some time this season to inspect their homes for signs of the hazardous fungus.

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning says homeowners should mark National Mold Awareness Month by inspecting their homes for the hazardous fungus.

"Mold can cause a wide range of health issues, including respiratory problems, skin rashes, headaches and fatigue," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "September is a perfect time to inspect your attics and crawl spaces for mold since the weather is usually more pleasant this time of year. You should also have professionals check out your ventilation ducts and plumbing for any signs the fungus has taken root in your home."

Petri said homes may be particularly vulnerable to mold after a humid summer. High humidity can create excess moisture, which attracts mold growth.

"Your home can retain moisture any time of the year if you have poor ventilation or have an issue with your HVAC system," he said. "If you have a plumbing leak or had any flooding, your home is also at risk for mold growth."

Petri said homeowners should check the following areas closely if they suspect a mold infestation:

The bathroom. Look for mold on ceilings, in between tiles and around the toilet. The kitchen. Steaming pots can spur mold growth, so make sure to check around the stove. You should also look under the kitchen sink and around dishwashers for signs of mold. The attic. Because steam and heat rises, homeowners should periodically check their attics for mold growth, especially after a humid summer. The basement. Basements can be a hot spot for mold growth because of ground water. If a home has a basement laundry room, the washer and dryer can create the warm and moist spaces where mold likes to grow. The plumbing. If a home is more than 10 years old, Petri suggests that the owners have a plumbing inspection to determine if there are any plumbing issues that can attract mold. The ductwork. If a homeowner smells mildew that cannot be pinpointed, there is a chance that mold has set up in the home's duct system. An experienced HVAC technician can check the ductwork for mold.

"If you suspect you have a mold issue, this isn't something you should take lightly," Petri said. "Mold can make your family sick, especially if they already have asthma or allergy issues. It's always a good idea to check for mold, even if you don't see or smell it."

To learn more about mold and its effects on human health, visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website at https://www.epa.gov/mold. For more information about Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/.

About Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning

Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.