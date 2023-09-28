PumpMan® Expands St. Louis Metro Area Coverage with Acquisition of Flo-Systems, Inc., based in Troy, IL

News provided by

PumpMan

28 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

SADDLE BROOK, N.J. , Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PumpMan®, a leader in the sales, service, maintenance, and repair of pumps, motor, and control systems in the United States, announces the acquisition of Flo-Systems, Inc., based in Troy, Illinois. Flo-Systems provides water, wastewater collection, treatment, distribution, and repair services to municipal, industrial, and residential properties in the St. Louis area.

Continue Reading
PumpMan Flo-Systems, Troy, Illinois
PumpMan Flo-Systems, Troy, Illinois

"As a family owned and operated business, Flo-Systems, Inc. has been serving the greater St. Louis metro market for over 40 years. Flo-Systems provides advanced services for municipal and commercial water and wastewater needs including 24/7 emergency services. We are known for our superior customer service and unmatched reputation in the industry," said Tom Caraker, Jr., owner, Flo-Systems, Inc.

"PumpMan's goal is to create a national sales, service and repair company by acquiring high quality business partners in major markets. Flo-Systems' strong position in the St. Louis and Southern Illinois markets is a perfect fit with Pumpman's growth plan and enables the company to establish a position in the Midwest. We will be investing in Flo-Systems' facilities, equipment and Human Resources to support strong growth with our current OEM partners and expand Flo-Systems' service capacity and capabilities," said Donald Devine, CEO, PumpMan, LLC.

Flo-Systems will continue to operate with its current full staff of pump technicians, field service mechanics, and administrative personnel at the facility located at 905 Cherry Lane, Troy, IL 62294, and Tom Caraker will continue to lead the company as General Manager of Flo-Systems, a PumpMan Company.

More information at: https://flosystems.com, www.pumpman.com

About PumpMan Holdings LLC
Based in Saddle Brook, NJ, PumpMan is a growing provider of onsite service, repair, parts and expertise for pumps, motors and controls to the commercial, municipal, agricultural and industrial markets in California (PumpMan SoCal), (PumpMan Norcal), (PumpMan San Diego), Arizona (Pumpman Phoenix), (PumpMan Waterworks), Colorado (PumpMan Colorado), the Greater Philadelphia area (PumpMan Philly), Pittsburgh market (PumpMan Pittsburgh), and the New York Metro Area (PumpMan NYC, PumpMan Pump Systems).

SOURCE PumpMan

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.