Pumps Market by Application, Technology, Driving Force, Region to 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The diaphragm pumps market accounted for a significant share of the technology landscape is slated to record positive growth owing to the ever-expanding demand for a wide range of applications comprising medical technology, laboratory processes, and environment analysis. The characteristics such as maintenance free working, oil-free and non-contaminated operation make diaphragm pumps more suitable for various applications.

The Pumps market share was worth over USD 74 billion in 2018, mainly due to the heavy product consumption across various application sectors including oil & gas, domestic, and building & construction.

Over the last few years, players in pumps industry have been focusing on the development of electric driven diaphragm pumps and have also been looking forward to developing effective geometric designs for electric diaphragm pump. Ongoing advancements in product development along with increasing demand for maintenance free and affordable product ranges are likely to accelerate pumps market forecast.

Pumps Market Share By Application

Mining

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Municipal

Others

In terms of application spectrum, pumps industry is segmented into municipal, building & construction, and oil & gas. Building and construction is one of the lucrative application segments of pumps market. Pertaining to rapid industrialization and urbanization, the demand for various types of pumps has increased. Builders have been using pumps as alternatives over cranes for lifting concrete buckets, as the former increases operational efficiency.

The proliferating trend of high rise construction is having a positive impact on the pumps industry share. The surging consumption of concrete pumps at numerous construction sites across the globe is poised to propel pumps market share across building and construction applications.

Strict regulatory norms related to clean water supply and proper disposal of wastewater have been generating lucrative opportunities for the pump manufacturers. The extensive use of products for water distillation, flood control, wastewater treatment, drinking water treatment, and raw water intake will further boost the industry trends.

Analysis By Driving Force

Engine driven pumps

Electrical driven pumps

The study on pumps cites that the driving force segment is subdivided into engine driven pumps and electrical driven pumps, of which, the electrical driven pumps segment has gained increased traction lately owing to offered benefits like high efficiency, steady power yields and cost efficiency. The key drivers pertaining to the driving force segment are remunerative forecast over the estimated time duration, most proliferating trends, and market share of each subsegment.

The pumps industry report also elaborates on the market share of the position subsegments to be held currently and by the end of forecast duration. Numerous trends illustrating the performance of the position segment comprising submersible pumps and non-submersible pumps have been elaborated on, in the study.

Pumps Market By Regions

North America water utility industry is one of the leading consumers of pumps. Heavy investments in the municipal infrastructure development and groundwater-monitoring systems are the major factors influencing North America pumps market outlook. The presence of established industry players and large consumer base across North America will also boost the product demand over the forecast timeframe.

Regionally, Europe will emerge as a leading revenue pocket over the coming timeframe owing to the rise in the exports of pump and pump parts. The United Kingdom, France, and the Netherlands have been major revenue pockets for the regional and international market players.

Over the coming years, the imports of the pumps from developing countries to Europe is expected to increase exponentially. In 2015, Germany emerged as leading importer of pumps across Europe, followed by France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. The positive approach of European companies toward business expansion will further fuel Europe pumps industry share.

France is one of the largest pumps markets in European countries, owing to the presence of numerous multinational companies along with independent pump producers. The leading end-users of these products across France comprise water sewage treatment, oil & gas, chemical industry, and food and beverage industry. The exporters from the developing countries have been looking forward to strengthening their consumer base by providing cost-effective product ranges.

Oil and gas industry is a leading application segment proliferating global pumps market share over the last few years. Rapid growth in the oil and gas exploration and excavation activities to meet the increasing energy needs across the globe will streamline the product demand over the projected timeframe.

Oil pumps are used in midstream and upstream operations to transfer fluid oil from one location to another. The increasing use of pumps mainly across onshore areas to drill oil is slated to accelerate the pumps market trends.

Browse key industry insights spread across 264 pages with 336 market data tables & 23 figures & charts from the report, "Pumps Market Size By Type (Portable, Stationary), Position, Driving Force, Technology, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025"

What does this report offer?

This pumps market report covers an in-depth analysis of every segment comprising type, position, driving force, technology, application, and region. The research study elaborates insights on this industry in terms of various parameters, such as growth drivers impelling commercialization graph of business trends, industry outlook, market segmentation, and global drifts characterizing the industry.

The report claims that the technology segment of pumps market is subdivided into centrifugal pumps, diaphragm pumps, and others. The important pointers encompassed pertaining to the technology segment are market share of each subsegment, remunerative forecast over anticipated duration, and most proliferating trends.

A detailed analysis of the application segment of the market is entailed in the research report. The application segment is further segmented into mining, building & construction, oil & gas, industrial, municipal, others.

In terms of the type, pumps market is divided into portable, stationary, and others. The type segmentation entails a detailed collection of industry scope, prioritized market definitions, and leading driving factors.

Regionally, pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East Asia and Africa. The regions are further divided based on countrywide market contribution, availability of industry players, consumer base, and many more aspects.

The report basically encompasses a collection of important parameters that would make it easy for leading investors to undertake the process of decision-making. The research report also includes vital information about SWOT analysis, market influencers, pump industry statistics, industry driving factors, and more.

The document also provides a detailed industry ecosystem analysis, an overview of global trends, executive summary, market segmentation, and the industry insights. Deliverables related to the competitive scenario and regulatory spectrum are also discussed in the study alongside the business strategies inculcated by the industry players.

