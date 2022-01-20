Pumps Market to Record 5.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Centrifugal Pumps Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Pumps Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2026: USD 22.14 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% YoY growth rate: 5.20% Performing market contribution: APAC at 50% Geography: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

Pumps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Centrifugal Pumps



Specialty Pumps



Positive Displacement Pumps

End-user

Oil And Gas



Water And Wastewater



Chemical



Building



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Regional Market Analysis

With 50% of the growth originating from APAC, this region will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. China and Germany are the key markets for the pumps market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

APAC would be registering strong economic growth during the forecast period. Besides China and India , countries such as Bangladesh , the Philippines , Vietnam , and Indonesia register high growth rates. The demand for chemical products is increasing in the region to address the rising need of different industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, construction, and water and wastewater, which require a large volume of chemical products. Therefore, several regional and multinational chemical companies are setting up their manufacturing facilities in APAC.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sulzer Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc are a few of the key vendors in the Pumps Market.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

Few vendors with key offerings:

Alfa Laval AB - The company offers pumps that are used for evaporation, high-pressure, self-priming, and high-purity applications, under the brand name Alfa Laval.

The company offers pumps that are used for evaporation, high-pressure, self-priming, and high-purity applications, under the brand name Alfa Laval. Danfoss AS - The company offers pumps that can be used in almost any application for land-based, offshore, or marine, under the brand name of Danfoss.

The company offers pumps that can be used in almost any application for land-based, offshore, or marine, under the brand name of Danfoss. Dover Corp - The company offers pumps that are made of cast iron frame and cylinder construction where there are separately cast cylinders with deep radial fins for improved cooling, under the brand name of Dover.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Pumps Market.

Rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries :

: The rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries is one of the key factors driving the Pumps market share growth. One of the major consumers of energy-intensive equipment is the pulp and paper chemical industry. The use of pumps in industries helps in reducing carbon emissions in industrial facilities, helping industries to achieve their energy efficiency targets. Meanwhile, the increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and reduction of emissions has led to a shift toward energy-saving concepts including cost-effective computer-based control systems, which can monitor and control mechanical and electrical equipment such as ventilation systems.

Pumps Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, Russian Federation, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sulzer Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

