pumpspotting Raises $1.15M to Elevate the Breastfeeding Benefits Offered by Companies and Expand B2B Presence

KITTERY, Maine, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pumpspotting, the leading community-driven breastfeeding support platform, today announced a $1.15M seed round led by MooDoos Investments, with participation from Maine Venture Fund, Maine Angels, Launchpad Venture Group, Opus Ventures, Crystal McKellar and strategic investor Punchbowl, Inc.

Since its founding in 2015, pumpspotting has focused on engaging and supporting feeding parents. This investment will fuel the company's growth in the B2B channel, helping employers, retailers and brands of all sizes provide critical support to feeding parents, transforming breastfeeding-tolerant climates into breastfeeding-supportive climates.

"Feeding parents need support now more than ever," said pumpspotting Founder and CEO Amy VanHaren. "We know that breastfeeding has a myriad of benefits for babies and parents alike, and that businesses benefit when they support breastfeeding as well: reduced absenteeism, improved customer loyalty, and more than 600% ROI on their lactation programs. pumpspotting is making it easy for employers, retailers and brands to support feeding parents no matter where they are."

Recent companies signing on to the platform include the State of Maine, Tilson Technology and Warner Norcross + Judd.

Companies have a major pain point to address for feeding parents and, with this new funding, pumpspotting is poised to help those companies empower women by enabling the achievement of feeding goals.

Half of women in a recent survey said they felt the need to choose between breastfeeding and work, with the average woman spending 35 hours a week breastfeeding. One in five breastfeeding workers report having felt pressure from their companies to stop. ( Aeroflow )

) Companies that provide lactation benefits have better retention rates and a 50% reduction in absenteeism, with 83% of parents feeling more positive about the company ( U.S. Department of Health & Human Services )

) Companies see an enormous savings in medical claims for mom and baby, while also enjoying a 50% reduction in absenteeism when they help working mothers achieve breastfeeding goals. ( U.S. Department of Health & Human Services )

As companies expand their family benefits to attract, retain and engage parents as customers and employees alike, this new funding will help pumpspotting better serve the B2B environment. pumpspotting offers right-sized offerings across the spectrum from large enterprises all the way to small employers.

"We see a tremendous opportunity to better serve families through community-driven tech with pumpspotting," said Caitlin Wege, managing partner of MooDoos. "pumpspotting is leading the way towards enhanced family benefits that are going to be an essential part of corporate culture and retention strategies for both employees and shoppers, especially mothers. The benefits of supporting feeding parents are undeniable and we are pleased to be a part of the next generation of solutions."

Since its founding in 2015, pumpspotting has supported a virtual community of more than 40,000 baby-feeding parents, providing them with access to feeding experts, timely, evidence-based content, personalized encouragement, safe and comfortable places to nurse and pump worldwide and, perhaps most importantly, a community of fellow parents to connect with 24x7.

pumpspotting empowers women by enabling nursing, pumping, and breastfeeding parents to achieve their feeding goals. The company's software and services, deployed by employers, retailers, universities and other partners, elevate basic accommodations to best-in-class experiences that build brand-exclusive communities, extend the experience beyond physical space, and create opportunities while positioning companies as heroes. Moms love pumpspotting because it's encouraging community reduces isolation and anxiety while connecting them with peers, experts and places to feed. For more information, visit pumpspotting.com

