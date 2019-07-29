Punch Bowl Social Announces Leadership Transition Following Transaction

DENVER, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Punch Bowl Social announced today that former Chief Financial Officer, Robert Cornog, has transitioned from the company following its transaction with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Cornog, who joined Punch Bowl Social in 2013, stepped aside as CFO in January of 2019 and has been acting in an advisory capacity since that time.

"We're grateful for the important role that Rob played at Punch Bowl Social. We wish him the best in his future endeavors," said Punch Bowl Social founder and CEO, Robert Thompson.

About Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social is the first experiential food and beverage brand to bring a made-from-scratch menu and craft beverages together with social gaming in one design-forward environment. Punch Bowl Social was named as one of Fast Company's 2019 Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World, a Nation's Restaurant News Hot Concept in 2018, among more than a dozen other national and regional awards. Punch Bowl Social serves weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and late-night snacks alongside a variety of creative punches, local microbrews and craft non-alcoholic beverage. For more information, please visit www.punchbowlsocial.com .

SOURCE Punch Bowl Social

