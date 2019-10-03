Punchey Announces Exceptional Q3 Results with introduction of Industry Brands

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey, Inc, the leading payment gateway for local businesses, is happy to announce the introduction of four industry software brands to the market. These new vertical software products generated tremendous interest from the SMB community and top line growth.

Punchey operates cloud-based management systems under different brands including DetailPro, TattooPro, GroomPro, and SalonPro. The Company's leading brand, DetailPro, helps consolidate and manage daily complexities of running an automotive detailing business - from calendar management, automated texting, financial projections, labor cost reporting, and processing payments - on to a single, simple platform. "We believe every Auto Detailer in North America can benefit greatly from our software. From our simple appointment scheduling module, to our reputation management capabilities, our platform allows Detailers to thrive," said Nathaniel Stevens, CEO of Punchey.

"Our core brands have experienced significant growth since our launch into the software as a service space 12 months ago. "We are seeing a 600% growth rate year-over-year, and look forward to continuing at that pace well into the future" continued Mr. Stevens.

One of the unique and differentiating qualities of Punchey's software brands is the ability to run payments directly on the Punchey payment gateway. Customers are also able to bring their own bank, allowing for a seamless transition based on customer preference.

TattooPro, the Company's newest brand, focused on the fragmented tattoo industry has begun to gain fanfair on social media and artist communities.

"We are expanding at a tremendous rate and to continue this acceleration we are assembling a new team in South Florida to further expand our market opportunity," said Kunal Mehta, Head of Sales and Business Development.

About DetailPro

DetailPro is a cloud-based auto detail management software system built for detailers who want to simplify and grow. DetailPro is helping new and existing auto detail shops get more done in less time.

https://www.detailpropos.com/

About TattooPro

TattooPro is a cloud-based tattoo management software system built for tattoo studio owners who want to digitalize their business and manage their artists. TattooPro is revolutionizing the way artists do business.

https://www.tattoopro.io/

About GroomPro

GroomPro is a cloud-based pet software management system built for groomers or doggy day care centers!

https://www.groompropos.com/

About SalonPro

SalonPro is a cloud-based software management system built for salons looking to simplify their scheduling and reminder systems.

https://www.salonpropos.com/

CONTACT: Kunal Mehta, kunal@punchey.com

SOURCE Punchey, Inc

Related Links

https://www.punchey.com/

