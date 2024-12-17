Punchey CEO Sylvain Mansier Named 2024 CEO of the Year - Small Service Business Software (New England) by CEO Monthly

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchey, Inc., a leader in innovative software solutions for local service businesses, is proud to announce that its CEO, Sylvain Mansier, has been named 2024 CEO of the Year - Small Service Business Software (New England) by CEO Monthly. This prestigious award recognizes Mansier's exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to empowering local service businesses through transformative technology.

Local business solutions are deeply embedded in Punchey's DNA. The company was founded by Nate Stevens, who previously established Yodle, a pioneering all-in-one internet marketing and advertising solution for local businesses. Building on this foundation, Punchey continues to innovate, providing tools that enable local service providers to flourish in a dynamic, competitive market.

Reflecting on the recognition, Sylvain Mansier said:

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award. At Punchey, our mission is to support local service businesses by providing innovative tools that create real, meaningful impacts—helping them save time and money, become more profitable, and grow. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team and of the local service businesses we serve every day. We remain deeply committed to helping our customers thrive."

About Punchey, Inc.

Punchey, Inc. develops innovative software solutions tailored to the unique needs of local service businesses. The Punchey platform offers comprehensive business management systems covering scheduling, employee management, marketing, point of sale, payments, and more. These solutions are delivered as industry-specific applications, designed to meet each industry's specific needs. Punchey is dedicated to empowering its customers with technology that enhances efficiency, drives profitability, and propels growth.

