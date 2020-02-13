Punchh Doubles Down on Privacy Protections with New Compliance Achievements

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchh , the leader in loyalty and engagement solutions for physical retailers, today announced that it has successfully achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) designed the SOC 1 and SOC 2 reports to aid organizations in building trust and confidence with clients in its services and respective controls through an independent CPA report. Compliance with SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 demonstrates Punchh's commitment to providing customers with fair and honest descriptions of the company's system, sustainability of design and effectiveness of controls.

"Consumers expect that companies will uphold their systems to the highest levels of security and protection, particularly when it comes to matters of users' data, confidentiality and privacy," said Shyam Rao, CEO of Punchh. "While we've always remained steadfast in protecting consumers' privacy, today's announcement reaffirms this commitment and gives our customer base the added assurance of a trusted third-party review."

To achieve SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, Punchh completed audits conducted by a third-party CPA.

This announcement marks the latest milestone in Punchh's continued dedication to protecting its customers' privacy and data security. To date, the company has achieved payment card industry (PCI), general data protection regulation (GDPR) and California consumer privacy act (CCPA) compliance, in addition to SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliance announced today.

For more information on Punchh and its services please visit www.punchh.com .

About Punchh

Punchh creates the consistent, modern experiences consumers expect by bringing the power of identity resolution into physical retail. Punchh is the leader in delivering one-to-one customer engagement and loyalty beyond mobile devices for a consistent brand experience through every channel. The Punchh Loyalty and Engagement Platform, powered through artificial intelligence, guides consumers through their lifecycle from first-time customer to superfan, building meaningful relationships and dramatically increasing lifetime customer value. Nearly 200 global enterprise brands rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships. The company is based in Silicon Valley, California with a second US office in Austin, TX and global offices across Canada, India, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

SOURCE Punchh

Related Links

https://punchh.com

