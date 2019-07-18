Punchh Recognized in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Punchh, the leading provider of digital marketing solutions for brick and mortar retailers, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the July 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. Punchh was one of 18 vendors evaluated in the report, and one of three new entrants that were added to the Magic Quadrant this year.

"We believe it's rare for a retail-focused company to break into a Magic Quadrant and feel this is further proof of Punchh's unique ability to leverage machine learning and AI to personalize customer journeys and maximize lifetime value online and offline," said Shyam Rao, CEO of Punchh. "Building data-driven customer relationships is critical in today's highly-competitive retail climate, and we're very proud of our ability to do that in a scalable manner for physical retailers all over the world."

As Gartner states in their report: "Mobile marketing platform vendors are addressing the rapid uptick in mobile engagement demands through dynamic, near-real-time mobile capabilities. Mobile behavioral data from mobile search, social media interactions and past-purchase history insights power their solutions."

Gartner continues: "Improving customer experience, driving revenue growth, and improving their ability to engage with customers and prospects in real time were among customer references' most frequently cited reasons for investing in a mobile marketing platform. Advanced analytics capabilities are emerging as a key point of differentiation. As marketers seek to meet customer demands for real-time mobile engagements, marketing data and analytics are driving platform vendor value and client satisfaction — much of which is dependent on service, support and integration."

To qualify for inclusion in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms, Gartner focused on vendors that offer the most relevant and compelling mobile marketing solutions, and evaluated them against the following criteria:

Functionality

Advanced capabilities

Market presence & momentum

Product criteria

Ability to execute

Completeness of vision

The Punchh Marketing Cloud makes it easy for retailers to analyze customer behavior, generate purchasing insights, and develop sophisticated marketing automation for campaigns and promotions. It is trusted by more than 170 global enterprise brands including Pizza Hut, Del Taco, TGIF UK and Denny's. While Punchh first rose to prominence with restaurants, the company has imminent plans to expand its solutions to other verticals such as convenience stores and other physical retail.

Punchh is constantly pushing the boundaries of how physical retailers can leverage emerging tech, as evidenced by two new product launches during the second quarter of this year. The first, Deep Sentiment, allows brands to instantly analyze and extract insights from customer reviews using Punchh's natural language processing engine built with industry-leading deep learning and artificial intelligence. The second, Predictive Customer Lifetime Value, serves as a brand's virtual data scientist by using a state-of-the-art machine learning model to calculate the lifetime value of an individual based on projected estimates of the customer's monetary worth to the business over time.

You can access a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report here. For more information about Punchh, please visit www.punchh.com .

About Punchh

Punchh is the world leader in innovative digital marketing products for physical retailers, combining AI and machine learning technologies, mobile-first expertise, and omnichannel communications designed to dramatically increase lifetime customer value. Punchh offers brands access to real-time consumer information via a live dashboard, enabling them to create and launch campaigns, target specific user segments and review guest feedback. Marketers can connect with customers across any channel through loyalty, offers, ordering, payments, feedback, surveys, gift cards, games and more. More than 170 global enterprise brands rely on Punchh to grow revenue by building customer relationships at every stage, from anonymous to loyalist.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

SOURCE Punchh

Related Links

http://www.punchh.com

