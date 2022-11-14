Punching Machine Market Size to Grow by USD 318.65 Million, Automotive to be Largest End-user Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The punching machine market size is expected to grow by USD 318.65 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% during the forecast period, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The rising industrial automation globally has been identified as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, additive manufacturing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download Our Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Punching Machine Market 2022-2026

The punching machine market covers the following areas:

Punching Machine Market Sizing

Punching Machine Market Forecast

Punching Machine Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

The punching machine market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, chemical industry, construction industry, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The automotive segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of varied machine tools, including punching machines, for the production of vehicles and automotive components. Cutting tools such as punching machines are highly adopted in the automotive segment for shaping or processing a range of automotive components. In addition, computer numerical control (CNC) punching machines are used for manufacturing automotive components such as gearbox cases, engine cylinder heads, transmission, wheels, flywheels, and pistons. The automotive components requiring high precision, such as fuel injectors, are also manufactured using CNC punching and milling machines.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Some Companies Mentioned and their Offerings

AMADA Co. Ltd. - The company offers a punching machine named AE NT Series.

Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl - The company offers punching machines such as POVI 5000 and POVI 10000.

Boschert GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers punching machines such as TWIN and TRI series.

Durmazlar Makina AS - The company offers punching machines such as Turret Punch series.

JPW Industries Inc. - The company offers punching machines such as HP 50H Hydraulic Punch.

TAMA Aps - The company offers punching machine such as Pneumatic Punching Machine TS 13 102.

TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - The company offers a punching machine named TruPunch 1000.

Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd.

Cuumed Catheter Medical Co. Ltd.

Dallan SpA

DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop.

Hydro Power Tech Engineering

iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd.

NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD.

Oemme SpA

Produtech Srl

Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd.

Schind Machines

Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 to view 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly

Related Reports

Machine Tools Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The machine tools market share is expected to increase by USD 24.32 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.58%. This report extensively covers the machine tools market segmentation by end-user (automotive, industrial machinery, precision engineering, transportation, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Metal Sawing Machine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The metal sawing machine market share is expected to increase by USD 770.42 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (automotive, general machinery, aerospace and defense, marine, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Punching Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 318.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.95 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMADA Co. Ltd., Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl, Boschert GmbH and Co. KG, Broachcutter Drilling Machines Pvt. Ltd., Cuumed Catheter Medical Co. Ltd., Dallan SpA, DANOBAT GROUP S. Coop., Durmazlar Makina AS, Hydro Power Tech Engineering, iPan Machineries India Pvt. Ltd., JPW Industries Inc., NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD., Oemme SpA, Produtech Srl, Rheon Automatic Machinery Co. Ltd., Schind Machines, TAMA Aps, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Chemical industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Chemical industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Construction industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Construction industry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AMADA Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: AMADA Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl

Exhibit 102: Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl - Overview



Exhibit 103: Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl - Key offerings

10.5 Boschert GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 105: Boschert GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 106: Boschert GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Boschert GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 Durmazlar Makina AS

Exhibit 108: Durmazlar Makina AS - Overview



Exhibit 109: Durmazlar Makina AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Durmazlar Makina AS - Key offerings

10.7 JPW Industries Inc.

Exhibit 111: JPW Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: JPW Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: JPW Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: JPW Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD.

Exhibit 115: NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD. - Overview



Exhibit 116: NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD. - Segment focus

10.9 Oemme SpA

Exhibit 119: Oemme SpA - Overview



Exhibit 120: Oemme SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Oemme SpA - Key offerings

10.10 TAMA Aps

Exhibit 122: TAMA Aps - Overview



Exhibit 123: TAMA Aps - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: TAMA Aps - Key offerings

10.11 TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG

Exhibit 125: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 126: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 127: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG - Segment focus

10.12 Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH

Exhibit 129: Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 130: Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio