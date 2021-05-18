PunchListUSA Names Min Alexander Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data, repair estimates and service orders for consumers, today announced the appointment of Min Alexander as its new Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, effective May 17, 2021. Alexander succeeds Rich Estes, co-founder and CEO, who will serve as SVP of Industry Partnerships going forward.

Alexander will lead the growth of PunchListUSA as the preferred marketplace for repairs and home lifecycle services. Tweet this Min Alexander - PunchListUSA Chief Executive Officer and Board Member

Alexander has been driving digital disruption across real estate for over 20 years as a real estate entrepreneur, fund manager and global operations executive. Prior to joining PunchListUSA, Alexander served as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer at Auction.com, a Thomas H. Lee Partners company and the nation's largest residential real estate marketplace. She led a team of 800 professionals with field operations in 23 states to auction over 140,000 homes annually. Under her leadership, Auction.com increased operational scale and quality while launching new product innovations. Alexander also served as CEO and President at REALHome Services and Solutions (RHSS) and SVP of Real Estate Services at Altisource Portfolio Solutions, leading global teams in the asset management, field services, online auction and brokerage divisions. At Altisource, she expanded brokerage licensing and operations from 11 to 50 states to make RHSS the 6th largest brokerage in the country.

In her work, Alexander has led the online marketing and sales strategies for over 600,000 single-family homes and over 2 million residential inspections in the U.S. Alexander began her career as a financial services strategist at Andersen Consulting (Accenture). She holds a BA from Duke University and MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"Attracting a transformative CEO and industry leader with the experience of Min Alexander is a testament to the strength of our business model and our potential for unbounded growth," PunchListUSA founders Rich Estes and Jimmy Banyas said in a joint statement. "It is significant that, like us, Min's real estate expertise is rooted in the trade as a licensed broker and general contractor. We are pleased to welcome Min to the PunchListUSA team."

"Min brings to PunchListUSA both a track record of successfully scaling multiple businesses in the property technology space, as well as extensive operational depth and strategic insight," said Brad Braddock, Partner at Meeting Street Capital. "With her experience driving automation, scaled platform development and advanced data science applications, Min will accelerate the company's next phase of growth."

As CEO, Alexander will lead the strategy and growth of PunchListUSA as the preferred marketplace for repairs and home lifecycle services from its current 12 markets to serve home buyers, sellers and real estate professionals nationwide.

"PunchListUSA's data-first platform, which uniquely enables it to drive consumer and property-level insights, will make home repairs and management hassle-free with transparent pricing and online ordering. This is a powerful and compelling strategy to address an unmet need for homeowners and real estate professionals in the market," said Alexander. "The Company has made impressive strides since its inception in 2018. I am excited to build on this solid foundation."

"Min was the unanimous choice," said Bud Watts, Managing Partner at Meeting Street Capital. "With her track record of digital transformations and unique leadership experience integrating field services with platform offerings, the Board is confident she is the right leader to successfully execute on our growth strategy."

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data, repair estimates and service orders to empower home buyers, sellers and real estate professionals with full lifecycle management tools and services to increase the value of their investments. Strong community partnerships with local vendors are a key focus for PunchListUSA's expansion strategy. The Company is committed to supporting the success of all stakeholders through investments in technology, training, apprenticeships and fair wages in the communities it serves.

PunchListUSA was founded in 2018 by Rich Estes, Jimmy Banyas and Tim Wolf, with a mission to provide peers in the real estate community with convenient and high-quality repair estimates and fulfillment services. Since then, the Company has expanded into pre-list inspections, post-offer due diligence, automated repair estimates and service order fulfillment for brokers, buyers and sellers. Its unique offering has enabled PunchListUSA to grow exponentially through its exclusive brokerage partnerships as it eyes expansion from 12 markets to national coverage for inspection, repair, renovation and full lifecycle management services in its next phase of growth. Current investors include Meeting Street Capital, IDEA Fund Partners and Venture South.

For more information, visit www.punchlistusa.com

Follow PunchListUSA on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/punchlistusa

Meeting Street Capital: https://www.meetingstreetcapital.com/

IDEA Fund Partners: https://www.ideafundpartners.com/

Venture South: https://venturesouth.vc/

Media Relations:

Brock Pardo

(843) 532-2755

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Eliza Wallace

(843) 532-3145

[email protected]

SOURCE PunchListUSA

Related Links

https://punchlistusa.com

