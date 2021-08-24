PunchListUSA Taps Lora Helt as New Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PunchListUSA, the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data, repair estimates, and lifecycle services for consumers, today announced the appointment of Lora Helt as its new Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales, effective August 16, 2021. In her new leadership role, Helt will accelerate PunchListUSA's rapid growth by creating and monetizing new business opportunities with the nation's leading inspection companies, brokerages, and institutional marketplaces.

Lora Helt, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales at PunchListUSA

Helt is a seasoned executive-level business development leader with a proven track record of driving significant revenue and market share growth for prominent real estate marketplaces. Most recently, Helt was Head of Sales at Altisource Portfolio Solutions where she managed all sales, marketing, and customer relationship management operations. During her tenure, she implemented the company's growth strategy and led transformative client acquisition, product development, and portfolio diversification initiatives that culminated in over $600MM in annual revenue (2019).

Complementing her business development accolades, Helt possesses nearly twenty years of experience as a Certified Residential Appraiser and was named "National Leader of the Year" by the National Association of Professional Mortgage Women. Helt is a graduate of Ohio State University and holds an MBA from Franklin University.

"PunchListUSA is a disruptor at an exciting inflection point in its growth," said Helt. "I am excited to join this maturing company and leverage my experience to develop dynamic growth strategies and partnerships that will help us realize our potential as a real estate industry giant."

For PunchListUSA CEO and Co-founder Min Alexander, the addition of Helt is a testament to the company's unparalleled proptech foundation, value proposition, and growth potential.

"Lora is an elite-level talent," said Alexander. "Her energy, expertise, and proven approach to business development will accelerate PunchListUSA's growth as we expand and enhance our industry-first, tech-driven lifecycle service offerings. We are thrilled to have Lora join our team."

About PunchListUSA:

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data, repair estimates, and service orders to empower home buyers, sellers and real estate professionals with full lifecycle management tools and services to increase the value of their investments. Strong community partnerships with local vendors are a key focus for PunchListUSA's expansion strategy. The Company is committed to supporting the success of all stakeholders through investments in technology, training, apprenticeships, and fair wages in the communities it serves.

PunchListUSA was founded in 2018 by Rich Estes, Jimmy Banyas, and Tim Wolf with a mission to provide peers in the real estate community with convenient, high-quality repair estimates and fulfillment services in Charleston, South Carolina. Since then, the Company has expanded into pre-list inspections, post-offer due diligence, automated repair estimates, and service order fulfillment for brokers, buyers, and sellers.

Today, under the leadership of CEO and Co-founder Min Alexander, PunchListUSA is uniquely positioned to grow exponentially through its exclusive partnerships and data access as it eyes expansion from 12 markets to national coverage for home inspection, repair, renovation, and lifecycle management services.

Learn more: www.punchlistusa.com

