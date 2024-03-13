Puncho Villashio brings a feature film to Broward County with 'CAR SHOW KINGS' featuring Clifton Powell and the Donkmaster

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although there is a city of Hollywood in Florida, Ft. Lauderdale has recently been the center of the movie scene. Buckle up because the streets of Pompano Beach are revving with excitement as the much-anticipated urban drama "Car Show Kings" hits the big screen! Villashio Productions' Executive Producer Puncho Villashio plays the lead role alongside an ensemble cast in this urban journey with a comedic flare that promises to take audiences on a wild ride through the vibrant world of Donks. Directed by award-winning Producer Chinedu Ernesto and produced by award-winning Director and Producer Nathan Scinto, they were able to enlist an all-star team of talent behind the camera who worked to complete this feature project in only 12 days. The unique camera control and purposeful lighting of award-winning Directors of Photography Marcus Möller and Lionel Fernandez give the film a stylized and unique feel that the viewer will appreciate.

Set against the backdrop of Broward County, FL, "Car Show Kings" follows the aspirations of Puncho, a young man with a dream as big as his heart - to transform a classic 1973 Chevrolet Impala into a masterpiece of mechanical artistry by any means necessary. But building the ultimate Donk isn't just about chrome and horsepower; it's about attention to detail, forging strong relationships, and never backing down from a challenge.

Filmed entirely in Broward County, Executive Producer Puncho Villashio's decision to showcase his hometown was a no-brainer. "I completed projects in Atlanta and other cities, but I always felt compelled to bring a feature film project to my hometown of Broward County," says Puncho. "It's a perfect marriage between my passions for film and Donks."

But Puncho didn't stop there; he made it a point to involve the local community, utilizing businesses like Dream Cream Ice Cream Shop, R&K Soul Food, and Classic Trimz Barbershop, bringing an authentic touch to the production.

"Car Show Kings" isn't just about cars; it's about the people who make up the Donk community. With standout performances from Clifton Powell (Frank), Norval Howard (Uncle Slim), Sage Thomas (Donkmaster), and Anika Fourcand (Starr), the film dives deep into the empowering nature of the Donk world. With a supporting cast that includes Shonse Joseph (Snupe) and Kalina Karadavis (Tisha), viewers will inevitably have a character they will pick as their favorite.

Throughout the movie, audiences will be treated to a showcase of top Donk builds, thrilling races, and award-winning creators. But beyond the chrome and horsepower lies a tale of resilience, love, and the pursuit of dreams.

From the streets of Broward County to the silver screen, "Car Show Kings" promises to be a heartwarming journey that will leave audiences cheering for more.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chinedu Ernesto

[email protected]

Phone: (954) 998-3368

About Puncho Villashio (Puncho):

Puncho Villashio is a multi-talented artist, actor, and filmmaker from Carver Ranches in Broward County, FL. With a passion for storytelling and a love for Donks, Puncho brings a unique perspective to cinema. "Car Show Kings" marks his debut feature film as both lead actor and executive producer.

About Sage Thomas (Donkmaster):

Sage Thomas, also known as Donkmaster, is a legendary figure in the world of Donks. With his unparalleled expertise and passion for cars as the force behind IN & OUT CUSTOMS, Donkmaster's influence has a far reach. His special appearance in "Car Show Kings" adds authenticity and excitement to Puncho's journey. His work, voice and likeness have been depicted in a popular video game where a grand felony serves as the title as well as a recent series that starred Jamie Foxx.

