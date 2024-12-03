PUNCTUAL PROS STRENGTHENS ITS MID-ATLANTIC PRESENCE WITH ACQUISITION OF HORVATH HOME SERVICES IN CENTRAL JERSEY

- Leading Operator of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky Electric Celebrates First Out-of-State Acquisition Since Broad Sky Partners' Investment in Punctual Pros Earlier This Year –

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Punctual Pros, a leading provider of residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services, announced today it is fueling its development efforts across the mid-Atlantic region by acquiring Horvath Home Services, operators of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Mister Sparky Electric. This marks the company's first out-of-state acquisition, expanding its presence in the growing markets of Ocean and Monmouth Counties in New Jersey.

"We are thrilled to welcome Frank Horvath and the entire Horvath Home Services team to Punctual Pros," said Matt Buckwalter, founder and CEO of Punctual Pros. "After building a relationship with the team for more than a decade, I've seen firsthand how the company's core values, team camaraderie and extraordinary operations align perfectly with ours. This is an exciting opportunity to join forces and further strengthen our position as the go-to experts for home services."

Horvath Home Services has been a trusted name in Central Jersey for more than 20 years, providing best-in-class services including plumbing, HVAC and electrical repairs and installations to local residents. Located near Punctual Pros' headquarters in Lancaster, PA, the acquisition enables streamlined integration and synergy, enhanced operational efficiencies, and on-time services from skilled and certified technicians. Additionally, the partnership will help Punctual Pros to continue to meet the year-round demands of homeowners for these types of services while offering exceptional growth opportunities for employees.

"Partnering with Punctual Pros is a significant step forward for me and my team," said Frank Horvath, owner of Horvath Home Services. "As the home service industry continues to become increasingly competitive, we saw it necessary to evolve the business and set ourselves apart from competitors. By joining forces with Punctual Pros, we're getting to do that and more, having access to a plethora of training resources and marketing materials that will boost our efforts in exciting new ways."

Punctual Pros operates One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and Mister Sparky Electric. The company is one of the largest franchisee operators within Authority Brands, the premier home service franchisor in North America with over 2,000 territories.

In April 2024, Punctual Pros was acquired by Broad Sky Partners, a middle market private equity firm focused on essential businesses in Business Services and Consumer Services end markets.

About Punctual Pros

Punctual Pros is a leading operator of three residential services brands, including One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and Mister Sparky Electric. Originally founded in 1958, the Company provides services to homes across Central Pennsylvania and surrounding areas covering 240 zip codes.

About Broad Sky Partners

Broad Sky Partners is a private equity firm that partners with leading middle market companies that provide essential services to business and consumer end markets. The firm offers a differentiated approach to sector-focused, thematic investing and value creation. Its Portfolio Resource Group is dedicated to helping companies capitalize on growth opportunities. Broad Sky is based in New York City. To learn more, visit www.broadskypartners.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 16 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Lawn Squad, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Screenmobile, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

Contact:

Nadia Caron

Fish 919

(954) 893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Punctual Pros