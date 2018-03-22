Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

The study evaluates customer perceptions of on-site service technician visits for installation and post-install service of residential wireline products, which include high-speed data, phone and TV services. The study measures overall satisfaction with on-site service technician visits based on six single-attribute factors: quality of work; timeliness of completing work; knowledge of technician; courtesy of technician; professionalism of technician; and scheduling an appointment.

"The more flexible telecom companies can be with offering service windows that work with their customers' schedules and the more precise they are at hitting those target times, the higher levels of customer satisfaction they can realize," said Peter Cunningham, Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Practice Lead at J.D. Power. "Though this may seem like common sense, there are huge performance gaps among the different providers. Those that are getting it right have developed strong skill sets in both managing customer expectations and delivering on them."

Following are key findings of the 2018 study:

Shorter service windows associated with higher satisfaction: Scheduling an appointment satisfaction is 49 points higher among customers with service windows of one hour or less than among those with a two-hour window. That gap jumps to 104 points when customers are given a four-hour window.

Study Rankings

DISH Network ranks highest in telecommunications in-home service technician satisfaction with a score of 885. Charter Spectrum ranks second (860), AT&T/DIRECTV (859) ranks third and Verizon (856) ranks fourth. The industry average is 853.

The 2018 U.S. Telecom In-Home Service Technician Study was fielded in December 2017-January 2018, collecting 3,744 responses. To be eligible to participate, respondents needed to have an in-home telecom service technician visit in the past six months.

For more information about the 2018 U.S. Telecom In-Home Service Technician Study, visit http://www.jdpower.com/resource/us-telecom-home-service-technician-study.

See the online press release at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2018035.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

