Pundi X and American Chamber of Commerce Korea introduce cryptocurrency payment solutions for mainstream adoption

Jeffrey Jones, a leading international lawyer and global expert on foreign investment, announced the partnership at the first display of the new Pundi XPOS in Seoul last week.

Mr. Jones is a senior advisor to Pundi X and the Chair of the Board of Directors at American Chamber of Commerce in Korea. He has been recognised by the government for his contribution to the development of business in Korea.

Under the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding signed last week, AMCHAM will agree to support, introduce and promote the Pundi X blockchain solution to its 1,800 members, such as Aston Martin, McDonald's and more in support of the blockchain-based payment solution deployment and adoption in Korea.

Korea is one of four countries to which Pundi X will next month beginning shipping pre-orders for its new XPOS device, which carries support for credit and debit card payments as well as multiple cryptocurrency transactions.

"Korea is a key market for the deployment of cryptocurrencies and, it of course follows, for Pundi X," said Danny Lim, the company's co-founder and Chief Financial Officer. "We are very pleased by the level of interest shown by Korean merchants and consumers.

"But we are confident that with the backing of an organisation with as many links to global business as AMCHAM and strategic counsel from our key advisor Jeffrey Jones that this development will be an important milestone, not just for our presence in Korea but globally, too."

About Pundi X



Pundi X is a multi-cryptocurrency point-of-sale ("POS") solutions provider for retail stores seeking to accept digital currencies in the world. Pundi X POS enables shops, cafes and convenience stores to facilitate cryptocurrency transaction for the average consumers. Pundi X builds on the success of Pundi-Pundi, one of Indonesia's popular QR code cashless payment apps, has already signed up more than 100,000 registered users and over 600 merchant partners in Jakarta in less than a year of operation.



To build a better cryptocurrency ecosystem in different countries, Pundi X is a founding member of XPOS Consortium and Indonesian Blockchain Association. The company is also a member of Singapore Fintech Association, Fintech Association of Hong Kong, ACCESS, and Swiss Finance and Fintech Association.



For more information, please visit https://pundix.com/.



