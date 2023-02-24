Pundi X Onboards Binance Pay to Offer Seamless Crypto Transactions

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pundi X proudly announces its latest partnership with Binance Pay. This partnership will bring Binance Pay, Binance's payment service, to Pundi X's XPOS devices, enabling thousands of merchants across 30 countries to accept payments in cryptocurrencies more easily.

Binance Pay, backed by Binance, allowing users to easily manage their crypto assets and complete transactions from their Binance account. Additionally, Binance Pay has built-in security features, such as multi-signature support and secure key management, to help ensure the safety of users' funds.

"The partnership emphasizes our commitment to streamlining crypto transactions that are accessible for all," said Pundi X CEO and Co-Founder Zac Cheah. "Binance's influence in the crypto industry makes this partnership a great opportunity to bring more users and merchants into the blockchain ecosystem."

Pundi X's XPOS devices have been deployed in over 30+ countries, from Turkey to Brazil to Japan. As a cutting-edge point-of-sale solution, it offers brick-and-mortar retailers the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments, offering their customers a smooth transaction experience. As a result, XPOS has become a truly widely utilized blockchain-based point-of-sale solutions around the world.

"We are excited to have Pundi X bring Binance Pay to its blockchain-based XPOS devices," said Pakning Luk, Regional BD Head of Binance Pay, "Combining the efficiency, security, and accessibility of both Binance Pay and XPOS will hopefully further drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency as a means of payment."

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance. Binance Pay allows users and merchants to send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring special handling fees for using crypto.

About Pundi X

Based in Singapore, Pundi X was founded in 2017 with the aim of harnessing the power of blockchain technology to make a more secure and inclusive world. The company is responsible for developing the XPOS, a point-of-sale smart device that allows brick-and-mortar stores to transact on the blockchain. The company currently has offices in Jakarta, São Paulo, Seoul, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Pundi X has also been selected as one of the top 50 Innovative Fintech Startups in 2018 by KPMG and H2 Ventures, cool vendors in blockchain business by Gartner, and top 10 fintech leader by Singapore Fintech Association.

For more information, visit https://www.pundix.com

SOURCE Pundi X